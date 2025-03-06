Google Home makes it easy to link your smart devices and control them from a single app. Whether that's checking your smart security camera, monitoring your lights with set schedules, or adjusting your thermostat. You can do other things with the Google Home app that you might not have heard of, like setting up automations or turning your old phone into a security camera. Here are the secret features on the Google Home app you've never heard of or don't use enough.

10 Add automation to your day with Google Home routines

'Hey Google, good morning'

In the Google Home app, under routines, you can set up custom routines to make your day easier. For example, you can set a routine to start your day with a trigger phrase like "Hey Google, good morning." This cues up your lights, tells you the weather, and reads out your calendar appointments. You can personalize this to your liking. You can also set up multiple routines, including a bedtime routine or a routine that kicks in while you're away. Along with controlling smart home devices, these routines can set Do Not Disturb on your smartphone and send and receive texts.

9 Enable Guest Mode for visitors (without sharing your password)

No privacy concerns over here

If you use your apartment as an Airbnb or have guests coming in from out of town, guest mode makes it easier for your companions to play around with your Google devices. In the Google Home app, under device settings, toggle guest mode on. This allows guests to use voice commands for Google devices without logging in to your account.

This is especially great when you use your space as a vacation rental and don't want to share your data due to privacy concerns. Guest mode doesn't save personalized information (that Google uses to personalize recommendations, for example), and you can turn it off when your family or friends leave through the Google Home app.

8 Turn your old phone into a security camera

Trade-in program who?

Source: Unsplash

This is a nifty feature you've probably never heard of, and it's a great way to use older smartphones without trading them in. Through Google Home, open Settings, go to Add a device, and choose Nest Cam. You can now set up your phone as a security camera. All you do is position it in a place you want to monitor, for example, in the living room to check on your pet while you're away.

Now, you can remotely monitor your home without springing for a security camera. The next time you have an older Pixel device and wonder if it's worth recycling or trading in, it can double as a security cam.

7 Set up Presence Detection for hands-free control

Automation has never felt this good

@madebygoogle / Twitter

This one goes in tandem with your automation settings but adds a layer of ease to your daily routine. In Google Home's settings, turn on Presence Sensing. This uses your phone's GPS settings to know when you're home and when you leave.

After turning this on, you can have your lights, smart plugs, and other smart home devices automatically set to your preferences the second you walk through the door. This is a useful feature if you forget to turn off the lights before you leave home. Plus, by automatically turning off unused devices, you'll save on your energy bill.

6 Customize your smart displays with personal photos

A better way to store your memories

If you have a Nest Hub or another Google smart display, you can turn it into a digital photo frame. You can use the Google Home app to set preferences on which pictures you want to display. Go to Devices, and under Smart display, choose Photo frame. Then, choose a Google Photos album to project your favorite memories.

Like other smart displays, you can adjust the transition speed between each picture and other slideshow settings. This is a great feature, especially for those who don't want to buy a smart frame but want an easy way to display cherished moments.

A nifty trick during an emergency

The settings of the Google Home app allow you to set up Household Contacts. All you do is add a contact and select a phone number. This makes it easier to place calls hands-free, especially when you can't find your phone or reach it.

If you have kids or seniors, they can quickly reach out to emergency contacts with their voice. You can add and remove household contacts, making it easy to customize.

4 Use Google Home as a baby monitor or intercom

No need for traditional baby monitors

If you have little ones around and have a Google speaker at home, you can listen in or check on them through the Google Home app. Through the Google Home app, select the speaker you want and then choose to listen in. This helps you check on kids or pets remotely. You can also use this feature to "broadcast" a message. This allows you to use your Google Home speakers like a home intercom, especially if you have one in each room.

3 Group speakers for whole-home audio

It's a party!

Source: Kazden Cattapan/Unsplash

Within Devices in the Google Home app, you can group your speakers. Then give the group a name, and the next time you want a song to play throughout the house, say "Hey Google, play pop on [group name]." This way, the music syncs across your home, and you won't have to cue up the same song over and over as you move across rooms.

This is also a great feature for when you throw a house party and want to amplify your speaker's sound by placing it across different corners of the room. It sets up a multiroom sound system.

2 Use Google Home to set gentle wake-up alarms

I'm not cranky in the mornings anymore

Source: LIFX

This one goes in tandem with Google's Digital Wellbeing features. You can set your smart lights and alarms to gradually turn brighter in the morning, mimicking a natural sunrise. This helps you wake up naturally.

To do this, go to the Alarms & Timers section of your Google Home app. From there, select Sunrise alarm. This feature only works with Google devices set up as smart lights.

1 Get real-time alerts for smart home devices

Intruder alert!

The Google Home app can send you notifications when certain smart devices are triggered or used, such as motion sensors, door locks, or security cameras. To do this, check out the notifications section in the Google Home app. Here, you can enable real-time push notifications for any devices you want.

The next time a guest or delivery person gets close to your security camera or sets off your smart doorbell, the Google Home app lets you know. It also lets you know if someone is jiggling your smart lock or if motion is detected, as long as you have compatible products.

Google Home app packs a ton of useful features

Google Home app has great new features that make your life easier by giving you real-time updates on your devices so that you can turn on and off your compatible smart home devices from virtually anywhere (even when you're not on the same Wi-Fi). These quick tips and hacks make it easier to take full advantage of your app and make your daily routine a bit easier.