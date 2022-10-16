Time to button-mash with your favorite Android controller because we have another action RPG on the deck, and it's similar to Blizzard's Diablo Immortal. Line Games' newest release, Undecember, has made its way to Android. It's no secret that we've been hungry for some action RPG alternatives since Diablo Immortal, and luckily Undecember fits the bill.

Undecember will see you addictively hacking and slashing waves of enemies, looting to gear for challenging multiplayer content, and then navigating a plethora of skill trees to create your ultimate custom build. Of course, many systems accompany Undecember's core features and gameplay, so we've compiled a guide to show everyone how to get an early handle on these mechanics.

Getting started as a Rune Hunter

You'll have a few preliminary steps to follow before you can play. The first is selecting your primary login method; it's crucial to ensure you don't lose your data if you delete the app/swap your gaming device.

Next up, you'll fight multi-waves of enemies during the tutorial phase, letting you test out three weapon types, melee, bow, and staff. Every weapon unlocks a different palette of skills. We recommend using this as a baseline to decide which set of skills/weapon playstyle you prefer to build for your Rune Hunter.

Creating your character

The character customization tools for Undecember are limiting, but at least it is implemented.

Select between a male and female; you can choose a face type, skin tone, and hair style/hair color. Once you've finished customizing your character, tap on Create.

2 Images

Close

Enter your name and tap Create to finish the character creation process. Congratulations, you're now one step closer to beginning your heroic journey!

Battle system fundamentals

You have to manage your health (HP) and Mana. The HP and Mana bars are denoted as red and blue orbs at the bottom of your screen; once they empty, your bar reaches zero. Skills require using Mana, and HP is your survival measure; you can use potions to restore your HP and Mana.

The bread and butter of any ARPG game is tapping on your skills to perform actions, managing those cooldowns, and then reactively choosing how to begin your fight engagements/disengagements. Equipping a dodge skill (like roll and teleport) and playing to your weapon strengths is essential. Bow and magic wielders prefer to kite from monsters and spam skills, while melee builds will focus on crowd control and survival while in close contact.

See the gifs below for examples of the three available styles you'll encounter in the tutorial.

Melee prefers close-quarter fights and using slashes to control the incoming waves of enemies.

Bow classes prefer a mixture of powerful blows to defeat enemies and use skills to support this playstyle.

Magic wielders have to manage Mana, but the access to elemental skills can quickly turn the tides of a fight and enable a versatile build for both supporting and damage-dealing.

Customizing your skill loadout using skill runes

Adding link runes is how you'll enhance your skills; you can make your skills stronger or add effects.

To get started, you first equip skill runes on a hexagon grid. Essentially adding a skill rune to any empty slots effectively equips it, and you can add a link rune to the skill rune to enhance it. Link runes must match the skill rune's slot color; otherwise, you can't connect the runes.

Once you've finished customizing your skill runes, select a skill to register it under your equippable skill slots. You have two slot sets available, leaving you five equippable skills per slot. Mix and match to your heart's content; remember that some skills are locked behind which weapon you have equipped.

Rune growth

You can level up your runes by selecting elements as material. Experience points transfer to runes of the same color, but only 80% of experience points are transferred to ruins of different colors. You have five elements to select: red, green, blue, earth, and light. You gain bonus experience by transferring elements of the same color as your selected rune during rune growth. However, earth and light will still give a bonus experience for runes of any color.

Leveling up runes increases the potency behind skill runes and linked runes. Be sure to collect element material while looting and dissembling gear, all while progressing through ten acts.

Improving your builds with the Zodiac system

As you make progress in Act I, you'll unlock Zodiac. Zodiac is where you'll first improve the base stats of your character. You have the choice to invest in strength, dexterity, and intelligence.

Bow-focused (ranged) builds will want to focus on dexterity.

Melee-focused builds will want to focus on strength.

Magic-wielding builds will want to focus on intelligence.

To level up one of the base stats, tap on the plus sign by the stat of choice, then select Apply > Ok.

2 Images

Close

You only have so many free resets (removing all invested points) until Act II; otherwise, it will cost Gold or Stardust of Oblivion.

Unlocking specializations

Once you have trait points, you can unlock specializations. Each specialization will have a separate constellation where you can add trait points for each starting node: moon, star, and sun. To access the other constellations, you need to meet the conditions of having spent a number of trait points in your previous Zodiac tree; for example, Leaf requires 15 trait points to access.

Similar to Zodiac stat points, you also have a limited number of resets with trait points; otherwise, it costs Gold or Stardust of Oblivion.

Obtaining equipment and gearing up

You'll acquire new equipment from loot. Visiting a blacksmith grants you the option to disassemble or enchant your gear. Enchanting gear requires essence; dissembling gear gives materials like essence used for enchanting your gear. You'll come across more essence from slaying monsters.

All your equipment has stat requirements (strength, dexterity, intelligence, and player-level checks). Your gear is separated into grades, normal, magic, rare, unique, and legendary; generally, the higher grade, the more enchantment options your gear has, but in some cases, it'll already have some pre-determined effects.

Engineering your playstyle

What Undecember brings to the table that Diablo Immortal and Torchlight: Infinite doesn't is a fully customizable build experience that isn't class-locked. In Undecember, you're playing as the Rune Hunter that has to stop the 13th God, but in this tale, you mold your hero based on skills you select, runes you customize, and skill loadouts you create. Undecember may not be the replacement for new players coming from Diablo Immortal, but it certainly has enough under its belt to warrant a try; any ARPG enthusiast looking for a fresh coat of paint when it comes to the fast-paced combat and character-building should give Undecember a shot.