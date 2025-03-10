Summary A global outage is affecting older Chromecast models.

Newer Chromecast models remain unaffected.

A temporary workaround involves manually setting a date to get the dongle to work again.

An unwanted outage from Google's end is preventing Google Chromecast (2nd gen) and Chromecast Audio users from casting any content to their TV. They are also unable to access the device from the Google Home app. The outage appears to be due to a server-side disruption, with even common troubleshooting steps like restarting or rebooting the dongle not resolving the issue.

Based on the Reddit threads, the problem only affects the older Chromecast (2nd gen) and Chromecast Audio. Google's newer streaming devices, like the Chromecast with Google TV, Chromecast Ultra, and Google TV Streamer, are unaffected. 9to5Google reports that some users are seeing an "Untrusted device: [name] couldn't be verified. This could be caused by outdated device firmware" error message.

The outage seems to impact Chromecast users globally and is not limited to any specific market.

Wait for Google to roll out a fix

One Redditor found a workaround that has worked for many. The process requires resetting the Chromecast and manually setting your phone’s date before March 9, 2025. Once done, you can use the Google Home app to set up your old Chromecast again. However, this is too cumbersome of a workaround for a server-side issue from Google. If you can, wait for the company to resolve the problem.

It appears that someone at Google overlooked updating the essential certificate files for the Chromecast (2nd Gen) and Chromecast Audio, which is possibly causing the problem.

The outage has been going on for over 10 hours now, and Google has yet to acknowledge it officially. Here's hoping the company quickly gets its act together and resolves the problem.