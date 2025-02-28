The smart ring ecosystem has come a long way over the past couple of years. We've now got plenty of options, from the Samsung Galaxy Ring to the newly launched Oura Ring 4 and Amazfit Helio Ring. But if I had to choose a favorite, the Ultrahuman Ring Air would still be on top for me. It gets a lot of things right, but like any tech product, there's always room for improvement. Here are a few things I'd love to see in the next Ultrahuman smart ring.

5 A charging case that adds convenience

No more fiddling with tiny charging adapters, please

The Samsung Galaxy Ring might be one of the newest smart rings on the market, but one thing Samsung has nailed is the charging experience. The Galaxy Ring comes with a charging case, which not only keeps the ring safe but also makes it much easier to charge on the go.

That's exactly what I want to see in the next Ultrahuman smart ring. The current Ultrahuman Ring Air ships with a charging puck, which is convenient thanks to the USB-C port, but it's far from ideal, especially when traveling. A charging case would make charging as simple as it is with wireless earbuds, without the constant hassle of finding a port and a stable spot to charge the ring.

4 An AI coach to provide smarter insights

Making it easier to understand health metrics

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is fantastic at tracking data, whether it's your steps, sleep, or stress. But one thing I've noticed is how overwhelming the app can feel sometimes. It throws a ton of numbers at you the moment you open it, and unless you already know what you're looking for, it can get confusing. Not everyone knows what VO2 Max or HRV actually means.

With AI becoming more common in health apps, I think Ultrahuman should integrate an AI coach into the app. This would let users ask questions, get personalized recommendations, and better understand their data. Even if you're unsure what a certain number means, you could simply ask the app what it represents, what the ideal range should be, and how to improve it.

Amazfit has already done this with the Helio Ring, and I'd love to see Ultrahuman follow suit.

3 Gesture controls for quick, hands-free actions

If the Samsung Galaxy Ring can do it, why not Ultrahuman?

Compared to a smartwatch, a smart ring has fairly limited functionality — and that's probably the point. It's designed to sit on your finger all day without interfering with your daily routine. However, as we've seen with the Samsung Galaxy Ring, adding a few extra features can really enhance the experience and make the ring much more useful.

I'm not suggesting a display to show the time, but something simple like using the ring as a camera shutter button to take photos hands-free. Or maybe a gesture to dismiss an alarm or a phone call without needing to reach for your smartphone. Features like these could make the next Ultrahuman smart ring stand out from the competition.

2 A smart alarm that knows when to wake you

Dismiss alarms and take photos with simple finger gestures

Smart rings are great at tracking sleep, and the Ultrahuman Ring Air is no exception. When I compared its sleep data with Whoop, the results were impressive. The ring already tracks sleep stages accurately, but I think Ultrahuman should take it a step further by adding a smart alarm feature.

Waking up during deep sleep can leave you feeling groggy and stressed, and that's exactly where a smart alarm could help. The Ring Air already tracks sleep patterns, so it could use that data to detect when you're in light sleep near your set wake-up time and trigger the alarm. This would make waking up easier and more comfortable, all while building on the sleep tracking features the ring already offers.

1 A more durable build for everyday wear

Scratches and dents shouldn't be a constant worry