Key Takeaways Ultrahuman's Ring AIR offers a new subscription-free fertility tracking Powerplug for its companion app.

The Ring AIR aims to provide accurate fertility insights using advanced data analysis, body metrics, and anonymized cycle information from 41,000 users.

Ultrahuman's CEO says there is no pink tax here to help women make informed decisions about their reproductive health.

Ultrahuman is a growing player in wearable health tech. Its Ring AIR offers the kind of health tracking we'd come to expect from smartwatches , but many of its 'Powerplugs,' which are functions you can enable on the ring, come with a hefty subscription. Not so fertility tracking.

Ultrahuman announced the new Powerplug called 'Cycle & ovulation' and it is completely free. It leverages advanced multi-biomarker algorithms to provide more accurate fertility insights by analyzing data like skin temperature and resting heart rate. The feature is integrated directly into the smart ring and its app, with no extra fees.

A smart way to track fertility

Smart rings are a new gadget and people are still trying to figure them out. Fertility tracking seems like a great place to start. Traditional fertility tracking uses methods like calendar-based predictions and basal body temperature monitoring. There are ovulation predictor kits (OPKs), but they're still not 100% accurate and leave a window of up to 48 hours.

Enter the Ultrahuman Ring AIR and its attempts to track everything from stress levels to body temperature. The new ovulation Powerplug draws insights from over 41,000 anonymized cycles and couples those with your own body's unique signals to make an educated prediction on your fertility window. Ultrahuman calls it a data-driven fertility tracking system.

No hidden costs at a sensitive time for women's health

Fertility tracking often comes with subscription fees for apps and other gimmicks. Ultrahuman has made the choice to offer this completely free with the Ring AIR. This comes at a time when political debate over women's health is raging in the United States, so it is understandable why Ultrahuman chose to eliminate the 'pink tax' often found on women's health products.

"We're offering this service completely free," said Mohit Kuman, Ultrahuman's CEO. "There's no pink tax here -- just evidence-backed insights to help women make informed decisions about their reproductive health."

Ultrahuman's approach has resonated with the public in the past. The company grew its market share to 30% of the smart ring market in only a few months. Free fertility tracking is sure to make it an appealing choice for even more people in the future.