Smart rings still aren't nearly as ubiquitous as smartwatches or other wrist-based fitness wearables. Still, the category has been slowly and steadily growing since Oura more or less defined it with its first-generation ring nearly a decade ago. The Ring Air is the first smart ring from India-based Ultrahuman, founded in 2019. Compared to the third-generation Oura Ring, the young company's entry into the smart ring market is a little rough and ready. But Ultrahuman's pricing model — a one-time payment with no monthly fee required for full functionality — might make it the smart ring to get for the subscription-averse.

Source: Ultrahuman Ultrahuman Ring Air 7 / 10 The Ultrahuman Ring Air is an interesting Oura Ring alternative that doesn't require a monthly subscription. Its tracking seems slightly less accurate than other options, but Ultrahuman's straightforward pricing and actionable health insights mean the Ring Air is worth a look if you're considering getting a smart ring. Heart rate monitor Yes Notification support No Battery life 24 mAh, up to 6 days Sensors PPG, skin temperature, motion, heart rate, SpO2 Water Resistance To 100 meters Ring sizing Size 5 – 14 Color Aster Black, Matte Grey, Bionic Gold, Space Silver Price $349 Mobile Payments No Exercise modes 22 Pros No subscription required

App provides helpful health and fitness insights

Really good battery life Cons Pricier to start than Oura

Sleep tracking is a little sketchy

Finish gets scuffed up easily $349 at Amazon $349 at Ultrahuman

What's good about the Ultrahuman Ring Air?

In the context of every major health and fitness platform pushing some subscription offering to unlock additional features, Ultrahuman's approach of including a "lifetime subscription" in the ring's purchase price is admirable. While you won't get a Daily Readiness Score in Fitbit without Premium ($10/month) or much of any functionality at all out of a third-gen Oura Ring without paying for a subscription ($6/month), the Ultrahuman Ring Air will do everything it's capable of doing with no extra fees attached. Given the state of the industry, I'm worried the company will eventually change its approach here, but for now, the lack of a monthly fee is a big advantage for the Ring Air.

Ultrahuman's app, which looks more than a little like Oura's, provides a lot of actionable health insights. It'll caution you against caffeine consumption too soon after you wake up, giving the residual adenosine in your system the chance to clear out first. (Adenosine is a neurotransmitter that triggers the feeling of sleepiness; letting it run its course naturally before downing your coffee may help avoid an afternoon energy crash.) It even provides a list of how long the caffeine in a number of beverages is likely to affect your body so you can double-check whether it's too late in the day to have that latte and still get a good night's sleep.

The app features a daily countdown to when you should aim to start slowing down and limiting your light exposure for the best chance at getting restful shuteye — today, Ultrahuman figures I should limit physical activity and time in bright light starting around 6:05 pm to be optimally sleepy by my ideal bedtime of 10:47. To boost my sleep efficiency tonight, the app says, I should consider taking a warm shower or listening to relaxing music before bed.

I think every health-tracking platform should try to deliver these kinds of algorithm-based insights. Sure, the Fitbit app can tell me when I went to bed and roughly how I slept, but it doesn't try to tell me why I slept the way I did and only gives passive, vague guidance on how to sleep better. If I'm wearing a tiny computer that tracks all kinds of health metrics, I want it to give actionable advice based on the data it's gathering, and the Ultrahuman Ring Air is very good at that.

Battery life is strong, too. Tracking lots of workouts will tap the battery faster, of course, but I've seen battery life stretch over six days, from a 100 percent charge at noon on a Saturday to hitting empty in the early morning the following Saturday. The ring also comes with a small charger that takes USB-C input, making it much more convenient to charge than wearables with chargers attached to fixed cables.

What's bad about the Ultrahuman Ring Air?

My biggest issue with the Ultrahuman Ring Air is that the data it gathers doesn't seem terribly accurate, a flaw that could undercut some of the Ultrahuman app's thoughtful health guidance. Comparing data collected from the Ultrahuman Ring Air, the third-generation Oura Ring, and Fitbit (spread across the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Charge 6) over the same two-week period, Ultrahuman gives consistently lower estimates for steps taken, calories burned, and sleep duration.

Daily step counts on the Ring Air averaged about 300 lower than Fitbit and 700 lower than Oura. Ultrahuman's daily calorie burn estimates were roughly 400 per day under Fitbit's and about 200 under Oura's. Considering calories and daily numbers in the thousands, those discrepancies aren't all that large. But the Ultrahuman Ring Air clocked my average nightly sleep duration at six hours and 58 minutes, while Oura tallied it at 7:42 and Fitbit at 7:46. That's about a 45-minute difference, which feels substantial.

No fitness tracker gathers perfectly accurate data — all these numbers are estimates that, outside of a lab setting, can't really be verified. But there is an objective reality that fitness trackers are trying to quantify: we take a finite, measurable number of steps each day and sleep a finite, measurable amount of time each night. That Ultrahuman's numbers are the outlier among the three fitness trackers I've been wearing lately leads me to believe it's not getting as close to accurately quantifying my movement and sleep as the others are.

Ultrahuman's daily data seems to vary in unpredictable ways, too. One day, the Ultrahuman Ring Air clocked me at 8,568 steps while the Oura Ring 3, on the opposite hand, counted 7,984. The next day, Ultrahuman logged 6,868 steps, while Oura registered 7,908. These are some of the biggest discrepancies I saw, and many days had more similar numbers from each tracker. But patterns in the data from all three paint the picture that Ultrahuman's activity and sleep tracking isn't quite as fine-tuned as what you'll get from more established players in the space.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air has a strange tendency to think I'm taking a nap when I sit still; I get a notification that the ring detected a nap I didn't take once or twice a week. It also once logged a full night's sleep as a two-hour nap, even though I was in bed closer to eight hours. It's not a big deal, practically speaking, but it sure doesn't ease my suspicion that Ultrahuman's tracking isn't up to par with the competition.

Workout tracking, still in beta, is just okay. You can only log a workout by tracking it manually and having no display or vibration motor, the ring itself can't give you any feedback as you exercise. The selection of workout options is also fairly limited at 22 activities, with some seeming like strange choices to make the cut. You can track a game of badminton or cricket, for example, but not a swim, despite the Ring Air being water-resistant to a depth of 100 meters.

Workout tracking will ideally improve over time, and what's already on offer is probably fine for an average, reasonably fit person who just jogs a few times a week. But bona fide fitness enthusiasts — presumably a big part of the target demographic for a $349 health-tracking gadget — might be left wanting.

I'm also not heartened by how my review unit's held up so far. Other colorways might fare better over time, but the eggshell-finish Matte Grey model I've been testing is already showing pretty significant wear after just a few weeks, with the dark finish giving way to the lighter titanium alloy underneath around the edges. And that's with a desk job; if you work with your hands, the Ultrahuman Ring Air is likely to get beat up in a hurry.

Should you buy it?

When you come right down to it, the Ultrahuman Ring Air seems for all the world an answer to the Oura Ring. Of course, they're both smart rings, but they're offered in similar finishes, track similar metrics, and even have similarly designed apps that present much of the same data. Ultrahuman's biggest advantage in this match-up is that using the Ring Air doesn't require a monthly fee, whereas the third-generation Oura Ring doesn't do much at all unless you pay Oura six bucks a month indefinitely. With the Ultrahuman Ring Air, you spend $349 once and use the ring as long as you like.

I really appreciate that forthright pricing model, especially at a time when seemingly every app and device available is pushing us to pay a monthly fee for extra functionality. I'm also really impressed by the practical advice the Ultrahuman app spells out plainly: it guides you through basics like how hard to push your physical activity and when to hit the hay. Still, it gets even more in-depth with guidance about things like when caffeine and exercise are most likely to interfere with your sleep.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air doesn't seem to match the accuracy of fitness trackers from companies that have been around longer, and at $349, it's more expensive to start than the $299 Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage. There's certainly room for Ultrahuman to grow, but if you're as fed up with subscription fees as the rest of us, the Ring Air is a fine alternative — and you'll recoup the $50 price difference in just a few months of subscription-free health tracking.