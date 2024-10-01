Key Takeaways Uncapped data plan is reclaiming the true meaning of "unlimited" by eliminating frustrating data caps.

Differentiating between capped and uncapped plans can impact download speeds during peak usage times.

Ultra Mobile, a T-Mobile-based MVNO, offers unlimited data, international calling, and a chance to win prizes.

It's been so long that "unlimited data plan" has actually meant "capped data plan" that people have mostly given up even complaining about it. A T-Mobile-based prepaid MVNO you've probably never heard of is now grabbing attention in its effort to redefine the already redefined, and eliminate frustrating data caps for its contract-free user base. And it's piggybacking on the nation's fastest carrier to ensure that unlimited data actually means something (via T-Mobile).

Uncapped vs. unlimited: What's the difference?

Today, there's very little difference. At a certain point, carriers and their MVNOs started calling anything "unlimited" that continued to feed you bandwidth, even if it slowed to a trickle after reaching a preset cap. This led to years of rightful consumer pushback — If your data is limited after, say 1TB of downloads, then it's patently not an unlimited plan.

There are good reasons to offer both capped and uncapped plans. A network's contention ratio or level, or the number of connected devices compared to the amount of physical infrastructure, affects everyone's real-world download speeds. That's especially true during peak usage timeframes. When companies used to differentiate between the two, that fact had meaning. The small, T-Mobile-supported MVNO has apparently found the balance of subscribers and infrastructure that makes this perk possible.

Ultra Mobile isn't stopping there, either. It also lets you talk and text from the US to over 90 countries, use your phone as normal when you're in Mexico, and connect other devices to your phone's hotspot. It's making these changes after its parent company, Ka'ena Corp., was recently purchased by T-Mobile, the fastest US carrier by a wide margin.

The lesser-known MVNO is hoping to make waves with this decision, and is offering 50 winners 6 months of its Ultra Unlimited plan, plus 6 months of their favorite streaming service. Make yourself eligible by purchasing a Ultra Mobile plan, or entering on the company's Instagram page or giveaway website.