Summary The Galaxy Watch Ultra features exclusive Ultra Analog and Simple Ultra watch faces with a more traditional look.

Older Galaxy Watch models may eventually receive these new watch faces, according to a moderator on Samsung's forums.

The new watch faces aren't expected with the One UI 6 Watch/Wear OS 5 update, potentially being made available at a later time.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra are among the best Wear OS smartwatches on the market. They pack some great upgrades under the hood, such as an improved BioActive sensor, Wear OS 5 out of the box, and a faster Exynos W1000 processor. In addition to these, the new Galaxy smartwatches also bring some other features that are not available on older Galaxy models.

For example, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has two exclusive watch faces, namely Ultra Analog and Simple Ultra. These watch faces are not available on any other Galaxy Watch models, including the Galaxy Watch 7, which launched alongside the Watch Ultra. However, according to a post from a moderator on Samsung's forums, these faces may eventually come to older Galaxy smartwatches.

The new Ultra Analog and Simple Ultra watch faces are some of the best we've seen on Samsung smartwatches. These watch faces add a traditional watch-style glow to certain elements in the dark, which looks fantastic. However, they are currently exclusive to the Watch Ultra.

It's unclear when the new watch faces will be available

A moderator on Samsung's forums speaking for the One UI Beta Team explained that the two watch faces are exclusive to the Ultra model "due to both hardware/software capabilities" (via Android Authority). This seems to indicate that even when older Galaxy Watch models get the Wear OS 5 update, the new watch faces won't be included. The current One UI 6 Watch Beta builds for older models do not have these watch faces.

Thankfully, there's some hope, as the representative went on to reveal that the "New watch faces will eventually integrate into previous models in the future." There's no confirmed timeline, but we expect it to happen at a later stage, not when Wear OS 5 is first brought to the older models.

It's worth noting that Wear OS 5 supports only watch faces built on the Watch Face Format. This means when you upgrade your older smartwatch to the new OS, it might only support watch faces built on this format, making older watch faces obsolete. If Samsung plans to upgrade their older watches to Wear OS 5, which might make some of our favorite watch faces obsolete, they should at least provide some new useful ones.