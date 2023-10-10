Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort 45 $229 $329 Save $100 The Bose QuietComfort 45 will impress you with its ANC and sound quality. They might not be the best, but they rank among the top with their exceptional ability to block all noise around you and 24-hour battery life. Their folding design also makes them easy to carry. $229 at Amazon

If you have been looking to buy a pair of high-end headphones with amazing Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), there's no better time than now. For its Prime Big Deal Days this October, Amazon has discounted some of the best wireless headphones to their all-time low price. If you are not too picky about getting the latest or the absolute best, the Bose QuietComfort 45 is a great buy, which usually retails for $329. But this Fall Prime Day, you can get it for as low as $229. That's a fantastic price for a pair of headphones that deliver excellent sound quality and ANC and is one of the best Prime Day deals on headphones.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones

You will find plenty of earphones and headphones with stellar sound quality and ANC. But not all of them are comfortable to wear for long hours on end. This is where the Bose QC45 trumps the competition, as its lightweight design ensures you can wear the headphones for as long as you like without fatiguing your ears. This is primarily because the QC45s don't clamp your ears as tight as some of its competitors.

An Aware mode helps ambient sound pass through the excellent ANC, so you are aware of your surroundings or when talking to someone. Battery life is another highlight of the QC45, with a claimed run time of 24 hours. And when you are in a hurry, a quick top-up over USB-C for 15 minutes will provide an additional 3 hours of juice.

This is not to say the Bose headphones won't impress you with their sound quality. It is not the best, but it still ranks among the top. As noted in our review, the QC45's sound emphasis is on the higher end, with the bass lacking the punch. You may like this if you listen to podcasts or vocal-heavy trackers, but hip-hop and lo-fi lovers won't appreciate this. Another bummer is the lack of support for LDAC or other high-quality codecs; the headphones only support AAC and SBC.

On the plus side, the Bose QC45 has Bluetooth multipoint, so you can pair and use it with multiple devices simultaneously. The lack of Fast Pair support and NFC makes pairing the headphones with an Android phone or Chromebook tedious. Nonetheless, the Bose QC45 are among the best pair of premium headphones on the market, and at their Prime Day discounted price of $229, they offer incredible value for money.

