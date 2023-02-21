Source: Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $84 $100 Save $16 It's easy to see why the Wonderboom 3 is one of the most popular Bluetooth speakers on the market. It's ultra-portable, it sounds great, and it's waterproof. We like it at its retail price, and love it on discount. $84 at Amazon $84 at Best Buy

Warmer weather is here, or it's at least on the horizon, meaning it's time to start planning for the spring and summer months. And if any of those plans include hiking, golfing, going to the lake, or hanging out poolside, you're going to want a portable Bluetooth speaker. There are obviously plenty of great options to choose from, but for the activities listed above, you really should consider something like the UE Wonderboom 3. It's waterproof, sounds great for its size, and right now it's on sale for $84.

Why you should buy the UE Wonderboom 3

As someone who has owned multiple Ultimate Ears speakers over the years, I can attest to the excellent sound quality. Just turning them on produces a rich, warm start-up tone that will immediately elevate the expectations of everyone in the vicinity. The Wonderboom 3 continues that trend with 360-degree sound and booming bass, and it even has an Outdoor Boost button, which produces sound specifically tuned for outdoor environments.

Another area this speaker thrives in is durability. It's both dustproof and water-resistant, and its IP67 rating means it can be completely submerged in a meter of water for 30 minutes. Combine this with its small size, and you can take the Wonderboom 3 just about anywhere. It floats in the pool, and has a nifty attachment loop for bags and carabiners. The battery will last for 14 hours, which is enough to get you through two solid rounds of golf, and it supports Google Fast Pair for easy setup.

There are two complaints worth mentioning. The first one is that today's deal is only for the black colorway, so if you were hoping for one of the more fun, brighter colors, you'll be disappointed. The second is that it uses micro-USB for charging, which is just a total bummer in 2023. Nevertheless, we love this little speaker, and it's easy to recommend at this price. So fire up the grill, toss the chlorine tabs in the pool, and turn up your favorite song on the Wonderboom 3.