Source: Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $70 $100 Save $30 The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is among the most popular portable Bluetooth speakers. Featuring a rugged body with IP67 dust proofing and water resistance, the speaker offers up to 14 hours of battery life, with an Outdoor Boost button helping things turn up a level when needed. $70 at Amazon

A great portable Bluetooth speaker is a must-have device in your arsenal, especially if you are always traveling or camping. While smartphone speakers have improved in quality over the years, they are still no match for small portable speakers. The latter will offer notably louder and better sound quality and won't eat into your phone's battery life. Owned by Logitech, Ultimate Ears has made a name for itself with its rugged and portable speakers. For Prime Day 2023, the company is discounting the excellent Wonderboom 3 to its all-time low price of $70, a sweet $30 off the MSRP.

Why you should buy the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker

Despite its small form factor and rugged design, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 will surprise you with its sound quality. The IP67-certified speakers are dust- and water-resistant, making them ideal for outdoor use, whether it is raining or not. A stretchy rubber loop on the speaker's top makes it easy to hang them wherever you desire.

The Wonderboom 3 outputs balanced audio, with an Outdoor Boost button boosting the loudness and higher frequencies when you want to take things up a notch. About the size of a softball, the speaker is made from recycled plastic and has an impressive build quality. Bluetooth's range is equally impressive, with a claimed coverage of 131ft.

With a rated runtime of 14 hours, the Wonderboom 3 can last all day long. The only bummer here is that the speaker uses a micro USB port for charging, So if you have gone all in on USB-C, you will have to add a micro USB cable to your bag. Thankfully, Ultimate Ears bundles one in the box.

If you already own a Wonderboom 3, you can get a second unit and pair them together for stereo sound using the Double Up feature. And frankly, at its discounted Prime Day price of $70, there's no excuse not to pick this great portable speaker. After that, check out the best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds to pick up a great pair of earphones for cheap.