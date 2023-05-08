Source: Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $80 $100 Save $20 The Wonderboom 3 is one of the most popular Bluetooth speakers on the market, and it's not hard to see why. It sounds great, it's highly portable, and it's ultra-rugged. We like it at its retail price, and love it when it grabs a discount. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

Few things can enhance the quality of your summer more than a good portable Bluetooth speaker. We're talking about the kind of speaker that can get loud, without getting distorted, the kind that can get wet and dirty, without skipping a beat, and the kind that is easy to grab on your way out the door. That's the UE Wonderboom 3. This popular speaker is about the size of a softball, offers 360-degree sound, and it can stay afloat in water. It typically costs $100, but right now you can scoop one up for just $80.

Why you should buy the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker

Imagine this: it's summer, it's hot out, and your weekends have been blocked off for outdoor adventures. One day you're going golfing, the next to the lake, and the following week you have plans to go hiking, and maybe a cookout. As you head out for each exploit, you make sure to grab your keys, your phone, and your Wonderboom 3. The speaker is small enough that you can carry it in one hand, or tuck it into a purse, or you can use the built-in loop to latch it to a bag. Plus, it has an IP67 protection rating against dirt and water, so you can rest assured it will survive whatever the day throws at it.

In addition to being ultra-portable and durable, the Wonderboom 3 also sounds incredible for its size. It pumps out that warm, 360-degree sound that UE speakers have become known for, and it even has an Outdoor Boost button for when you want to kick things up a notch. Other features include 131 ft range, so the audio won't drop when you go to grab a cold beverage, the ability to pair multiple speakers together for stereo sound, and an impressive 14 hours of battery life. This means the speaker can make it through multiple rounds of disc golf, or a full day of floating the river, without a recharge.

Look, are there better-sounding speakers out there? Of course. But how many speakers sound this good, are both dustproof and waterproof, and also have 14-hour battery life? Not many (if any). With the Wonderboom 3, you're not just buying a Bluetooth speaker, you're buying the possibility of adventure. Not bad for $80.