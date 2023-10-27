Source: Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Save $40 with on-page coupon $60 $100 Save $40 There aren't many portable wireless speakers we'd recommend over the Wonderboom 3—especially at this price. It features UE's signature warm sound, it's rugged and waterproof, it's ultra-portable, and right now it's on sale for an all-time low. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the discount. $60 at Amazon

Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean the jams have to stop. This portable Bluetooth speaker from UE is one of our favorites in this size and price range, and right now it's available at a major discount. The Wonderboom 3 produces wonderful 360-degree sound, despite being able to fit in the palm of your hand, and it's both dust and waterproof. It's perfect for everything from listening to productivity music at your desk, to intimate gatherings on your back patio, and today you can pick one up for just $60.

Why you should buy the UE Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker

Not all Bluetooth speakers are created equal. This is especially true in the portable speaker space, which tends to be dominated by cheaper options—there is a big difference between the $20 tin can you can grab at the grocery store checkout, and this one from UE. For starters, there's the sound. If you've never heard a UE speaker, it's a deep, warm sound, that sort of ricochets around you. I've turned heads before by simply turning on my UE Boom, as it emits a brief tone that demonstrates its prowess.

Then there's the portability and durability aspect of the Wonderboom 3. This is the type of speaker you can grab, with one hand, on your way out there door and take with you on all your adventures. Throw it in the golf cart and listen to the hits, while you hit, or use the built-in carabiner hook to attach the speaker to your backpack for a long hike. You can even take it with you to the lake or pool, since it has an IP67 waterproof rating and it floats, and its 14-hour battery life ensures the fun never stops.

Of course it has all the normal Bluetooth speaker features as well—large physical volume buttons, an impressive wireless range of up to 131 feet, and you can pair it with other UE speakers for stereo sound. At its normal $100 tag you could justify going a lot lower in price for something less durable, with lower quality sound, or higher in price for a speaker that can cover a larger area. But at $60 the Wonderboom 3 hits a significant sweet spot between the two categories, essentially making it a must-buy.