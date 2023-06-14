Source: Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $80 $100 Save $20 The Wonderboom 3 sounds great, it fits in the palm of your hand, and it's ultra-rugged. It's one of our favorite gadgets for the summer, and we like it even more with this $20 discount. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

When it comes to picking out the best portable Bluetooth speaker for your summer adventures, there are a few things you need to consider. Obviously the speaker must sound good — no one wants to hear distortion when turning up the volume. It must also be ultra-portable, otherwise you'd never want to take it with you. It should be waterproof and rugged, so it can go from the pool to the hiking trail. And the battery should be able to get you from breakfast tacos to late-night s'mores. The good news is, there's a speaker that meets all of these criteria. It's the Wonderboom 3 from Ultimate Ears, and it's on sale right now for just $80.

Why you should buy the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker

As a UE Boom speaker owner myself, I always jump at the chance to cover the company's products. I know first-hand how good they sound, and I've seen the reactions of others when I demonstrate my speaker's capabilities. It's like giving them a cold glass of lemonade after a long day of yard work. Okay, maybe it's not that extreme, but you can tell they immediately recognize a major difference between the UE speaker's warm, premium tone, and the tinny sound of whatever grocery store checkout line speaker they are used to hearing.

But it's not just the sound quality that sets the Wonderboom apart — it's the entire package. As aforementioned, it's fully waterproof up to 3 feet, completely protected from dirt and dust, and extremely portable. It's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand for carrying, it has a loop for connecting it to a bag or carabiner, or you can just let it float in the pool or river right beside you. It also has 130 feet of wireless range, the ability to pair with other speakers for stereo sound, and a battery that can give you an impressive 14 hours of playback. There's even an Outdoor Boost button that gives you sound specially-tuned for outdoor environments.

There's only one flaw in the Wonderboom 3 worth mentioning, and it's that it still uses micro USB for charging. I know, that's virtually indefensible in 2023, but it's just one of those annoyances you're willing to deal with because everything else about the product is so good. Besides, with 14 hours of battery life, it's not like you're taking the charger with you. You're just grabbing the speaker off the charger on your way out the door. Keys? Check. Phone? Check. Wonderboom? Check. Get the Wonderboom 3 while you can at this price.