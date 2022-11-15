Ultimate Ears is Logitech's audio sub-brand, producing fantastic portable speakers and custom-fit earbuds. Its most popular portable Bluetooth speaker is $70 today only as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals. While the Wonderboom line has always been regarded among the best Bluetooth portable speakers, the $100 price tag often throws off would-be buyers as you can find plenty of options at lower prices.

This one-day sale can help some of us overcome the sticker shock, giving the Wonderboom 3 its first major deal since it launched in August. From now until midnight Pacific Time, you can grab the Wonderboom 3 for $70, and if you've been in the market for a travel-friendly speaker that's as fun to look at as it is to play party music on, this is absolutely the one to buy. At least, so long as you're willing to tolerate the one minor flaw that has persisted through each generation.

Source: Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $70 $100 Save $30 Amazon’s Early Black Friday deals have dropped the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 to its lowest price yet. This speaker remains one of the most recognized and most loved Bluetooth speakers around thanks to its eye-catching design and impressive volume. $70 at Amazon $84 at Best Buy

I have been using the first iteration of Wonderboom for years now, and it is a solid outdoor speaker that has taken quite a beating. The outer design of the Wonderboom 3 is almost unchanged from the original, right down to the same two-tone fabrics and micro-USB charging port. But don't go thinking this speaker hasn't improved in two generations: the battery now lasts up to 14 hours on a charge and is IP67 dustproof in addition to being water-resistant up to 3 feet, and it floats, so if you drop it in the pool during a party you won't have to dive in after it.

It still has those wonderfully supersized volume buttons while the power button sits on the bottom, along with an Outdoor Boost button to improve sound quality when outdoors with it, and you can pair them together for stereo sound.

As great as this speaker is, its Achilles heel is that it comes with a micro-USB for charging. Yes, it is 2022, and this speaker doesn’t have a type-C port. It’s been years since I got the first version, and they still haven’t upgraded the micro-USB. If you’re looking for a portable speaker with USB-C charging instead, look at this deal from Sony on its Sony SRS-XB13, which is also on sale for its lowest-ever price of $48.

Source:Sony Sony SRS-XB13 $48 $60 Save $12 Sony SRS-XB13's hit $38 before during shopping events like Prime Day, but grabbing one at $48 is still a good price for a great little speaker. The strap is highly adaptable, the controls are consistent and easy to remember, and best of all, the sound is impressive for its travel-friendly size. $48 at Amazon

Our Commerce Editor Ara Wagoner has been utterly in love with the SRS-XB13 since she bought it back in July during Prime Day, with the two-way strap making it ideal for hanging from branches, strapping to kayaks, or perfectly positioning the sound to the listener during their morning shower mixtape. We're expecting it to go back down to $38 — its lowest price ever — as we get closer to the shopping holiday itself, but even at its current discount, it's a solid speaker inside and out. It's one of the many Black Friday audio deals we're eagerly watching as we rush toward November 25.