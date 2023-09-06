Summary The Ultimate Ears Epicboom is a premium Bluetooth speaker that offers impressive 360° audio from its two drivers and woofer, making it worthy of its "Epicboom" name.

With its IP67 certification, the Epicboom is both water and dust-resistant, making it a great choice for outdoor activities such as tubing or poolside relaxation.

While the $350 price tag may be on the higher side for a Bluetooth speaker, the Epicboom's versatility and portability justify the cost, especially for those seeking a high-quality audio experience on the go.

Logitech-owned Ultimate Ears makes some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers, ranging from compact, personal speakers that can fit the palm of your hand to bigger models that deliver room-filing audio. The company is now expanding its portfolio with the Ultimate Ears Epicboom, which is a pool-ready speaker that lets you listen to your favorite tunes while relaxing (or partying!).

The Epicboom is a decently large speaker that has a recycled polyester mesh exterior with UE’s iconic supersized + / - buttons taking up most of the front. It is slightly on the heavier side, weighing in at just under 2kg (4.4lbs), which is why there is a convenient strap included on its back to carry it around. And you won’t have to worry about the speaker when you take it to the beach as it is IP67 certified, making it both water and dust-resistant. You can even show off a little with this speaker as it plays your music while floating in water!

UE promises booming 360° audio from the speaker using its two 45mm drivers that are paired with a 120mm woofer. Complimenting these internals is an Outdoor Boost button that makes it even louder when you’re outdoors, while its EQ can dynamically adjust when you’re indoors using its internal microphones to ensure optimal sound output. You can use the companion Boom app to customize the EQ settings manually and even pair the Epicboom with other UE speakers for multi-point audio.

For added convenience, UE has included NFC pairing, saving you from fiddling with Bluetooth settings. The speaker charges over USB Type-C and is said to last for up to 17 hours between charges.

The UE Epicboom is a premium Bluetooth speaker that will cost you $350. It is already available for purchase from the company’s official website, while third-party retailers will begin the sales on September 22. That’s certainly not cheap for a Bluetooth speaker, especially considering it lacks any kind of smart features. You can easily get one of the top smart speakers for that kind of money, but you may need to compromise on portability on certain models.