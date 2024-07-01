UleFone is better known for its ruggedized designs, such as the Armor 26 Ultra, but it also makes more stay-at-home models, like the new Note 18 Ultra. This device is a careful balancing act between giving customers what they truly want and making it at a price they are willing to pay. Therefore, the cost of the parts indirectly drives the specification, with Ulefone aiming to shift enough of these to make the exercise worthwhile.

It’s like an elaborate piece of street magic, where Ulefone tries to convince the customer that they’ve not compromised the feature set while doing that to reduce costs. If the balance is right, you buy the phone. If it isn’t, you look for something with better features. The Ulefone Note 18 Ultra promises an all-singing and dancing solution that’s remarkably cheap yet has a middle-order spec. Or is that all just smoke and mirrors?

The Ulefone Note 18 Ultra is easily one of the least compromised designs we've seen. It has a modern 5G CPU, dual 50MP rear cameras, and an attractive Titanium alloy frame. Available in three colors, Ulefone bundles it with an 18W charger, a glass screen protector, and a TPU bumper.

Titanium alloy frame

IR blaster Cons No 4K Video

No wireless charging $190 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specifications

One of the cheapest 5G phones around

The official pricing on the Ulefone website suggests a price point of around $220, but on Amazon, the price is currently $30 less. Coming under $200 makes for a much more compelling argument, considering that the Note 18 Ultra is 5G and has some useful accessories. Plus, it's cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, one of the best budget Android phones available, but with less memory and storage.

The MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip used here was designed for a global market, specifically North America, Asia, and European service providers using sub-6GHz 5G networks. While the phone is too new to be certified yet, technically, it should work with 5G support with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Most MVNOs using those carriers' networks should also deliver 5G, but some smaller providers, including Boost, may be limited to 4G connections. The only catch with 5G on this chip and phone is that it doesn’t support mmWave connections, which offer the highest speeds.

Specifications SoC MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Display type IPS LCD 90Hz Display dimensions 6.78-inch Display resolution 2460 x 1080 RAM 6GB Storage 256GB Battery 5450mAh Charge speed 18W Charge options Wired Ports USB-C SIM support Dual Nano Operating System Android 13 Front camera 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide) Rear camera 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 50 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) Cellular connectivity 2G/3G/4G/5G Wi-Fi connectivity a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 168.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm (6.65 x 3.02 x 0.35 in) Weight 211g Colors Lustrous Black, Moonlit White, Titanium Gray Expand

What's good about the Ulefone Note 18 Ultra?

A budget phone with middle-order features

Esthetics is a decidedly subjective subject, but there isn't much about the Note 18 Ultra's look that offends this reviewer. The styling is a not-so-subtle homage to the iPhone, with the metal banding around the edge creating a distinctive contrast between the black inkiness of the screen and the decorative glass back. The box includes a TPU clear bumper, which, along with an extensive product sticker, obscures the subtle patterning on the back. Not sure how nice this might look if it takes a few hits, so using the provided bumper is probably advisable.

What's fascinating about the Note 18 Ultra is that it exemplifies a problem phone makers have where the lower-order devices are squeezing the middle-order out of existence with each new release. For example, the Dimensity 720 5G SoC would have been a middle-order processor only a couple of years ago, as would having 6G of RAM and 256GB, 50MP camera sensors, dual SIMs, and a metal chassis. The Ulefone Note 18 Ultra has all these things and plenty of other desirable features.

One left-field feature we've not seen for some time is the inclusion of an IR blaster, enabling the phone to emulate infrared remote controls for typical household appliances. For those with a favorite pair of passive headphones, it also has a 3.5mm audio jack. It's easy to dismiss those as 'retro' features, but those are the things many people still use old phones for.