Tablets are the perfect blend of having a large, almost laptop-sized display while retaining the mobility of a smartphone. This potent combination lends itself to different shapes, sizes, and abilities that provide a great experience for its intended audience. For some users, that could mean a device that is light and easy to grab for sitting on the couch and watching content, but others might need something more substantial. Those seeking a device that can withstand extreme environments without breaking a sweat will want a tablet like the Ulefone Armor Pad 3.

The Armor Pad 3 Pro is a tablet built for durability; it's ready for work in the field or taking on your latest camping adventure. The Armor Pad 3 Pro can and mostly satisfies the need for a durable tablet, but there are a few things you need to know before running out to grab one.

The Ulefone Armor Pad 3 Pro was designed for professionals or weekend warriors who need a durable and rugged tablet. This device is waterproof, dust-proof, and life-proof, making it a great choice for those who work in the field or love camping.

Amazing battery life

Port selection and expandability

Good display overall Cons Aging processor

Thick and very heavy

Price, availability, and specs

Ulefone launched the Armor Pad 3 Pro in April 2024 with a retail price of $450 — but it can usually be found for much less. At the time of writing, Ulefone and Amazon have it for $400 and AliExpress has it for an absurdly low $313.

The Armor Pad 3 Pro comes in two configurations: an 8GB and a 16GB model. Color options are limited as it’s only available in black. Both configurations support LTE connectivity.

Specifications SoC MediaTek MT8788 Display type IPS LCD Display dimensions 10.35" Display resolution 2000 x 1200 RAM 8GB or 16GB Storage 256GB Battery 33280mAh Charging speed 66W Charge options USB-C Wired Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI SIM support Dual SIM Operating System Android 13 Front Camera 32MP f/2.45 Rear Camera 50MP f/1.95 Cellular connectivity LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi AC Connectivity uSmart, Audio Connector Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions 261.7 x 166.8 x 21.2mm Weight 1242.9g IP rating IP68/69K Colors Black Stylus No Price $450 MIL SPEC Rating MIL-STD-810H Expand

What’s good about the Ulefone Armor Pad 3 Pro?

A durability and battery champ

Whether you work in the field, in a warehouse, or need something to bring along for an outdoor activity, the Armor Pad 3 Pro has you covered. With an IP68/69K rating and a MIL-STD-810H certification, the Armor Pad 3 Pro is built like a tank and will have no trouble standing up to just about anything you can throw at it.

It can handle being submerged in up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes, has no issues dealing with high water pressure, and is very dust resistant. With other durably built devices like the Blackview BL9000 Pro having similar capabilities, it’s nice to see Ulefone building a tablet with this level of ruggedness.

Even the battery has a rugged design. Ulefone equipped the Armor Pad 3 Pro with a massive 33280mAh, low-temperature solid battery, ensuring it can operate at temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius.

The large battery guarantees you’ll have no trouble making it through an entire weekend on a single charge and probably have some battery spare. Ulefone claims 18 hours of continuous video playback and two months of standby time. I can’t verify the standby time claim, but it's spot on for video playback. When the battery does get low, it charges up to 66W via USB-C. However, because of its size, it's best to leave it charging overnight. The battery also supports 10W reverse wired charging, making it an effective power bank.

Port selection and custom connectors are another nice bonus. The Armor Pad 3 Pro has a dual speaker setup, a full-sized HDMI port, a MicroSD slot to easily expand storage up to 2TB, a headphone jack, a uSmart Connector, a custom button, and a sound kit connection port. Connecting the HDMI port to something like the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Projector would allow you to enjoy your favorite content while on your next camping excursion.

The dual speakers are already loud and pretty good overall, but Ulefone also sells an external speaker that attaches to the back of the tablet for increased audio quality. Adding a SIM card and attaching the external speaker guarantees decent-sounding audio wherever you go. The external speaker has LED lights that come out of each speaker and can output 9W of total power.

The Armor Pad 3 Pro also has a uSmart Connector which is Ulefone’s proprietary connection system for various attachments. These attachments include a digital microscope, an HD camera endoscope, and a dual-camera endoscope, making it convenient for vehicle maintenance and pipe inspections.

If you routinely find yourself working in dark environments or need light while hiking in the wilderness, the Armor Pad 3 Pro features rear dual LED lights that get very bright. Each light has 483 LEDs capable of outputting 1100 lumens each.

I wasn’t sure where to put the display in this review because it has both pros and cons. Ulefone outfitted the Armor Pad 3 Pro with a 10.36-inch IPS LCD panel. With a sharp 2000 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness, the display is satisfyingly average for many uses. An OLED display would make a huge jump in quality as the colors do look a bit washed out on this tablet, but it would make it less durable in extreme situations and more expensive. The screen is also a bit reflective, making it a little tough to view outside under direct sunlight.

What’s bad about the Ulefone Armor Pad 3 Pro?

Massive size and aging processor

The Armor Pad 3 Pro comes with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, which is great, but the tablet is mostly held back by its aging MediaTek MT8788 processor. For media consumption and general web browsing, the MT8788 processor largely keeps up, but expect it to slow down here and there. It'll struggle to run the latest games at anything other than low graphical fidelity, so if you like to game in your downtime, this tablet isn’t for you.

Another reason why you won’t want it for gaming sessions is the Armor Pad 3 Pro's sheer size. At 261.7 x 166.8 x 21.2mm, this tablet is large. Imagine an Otterbox case wrapped around one of the best Android tablets, and you’ll get an idea of how thick the Armor Pad 3 Pro is. It also weighs a massive 1242.9g (2.74 lbs), making it difficult to hold for extended sessions. Its heft is noticeable heft when tossing it into a backpack. Luckily, Ulefone includes a hand strap, which you will likely need after a short time.