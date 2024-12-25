Typically, rugged phones that make our best rugged guide tend to have the elegant scale of an average house brick. The Ulefone Armor Mini 20T Pro dismantles that expectation from the outset; it's the size and weight of a much smaller handset, so it will fit into most pockets easily. It has the specifications of a typical rugged phone with the addition of a FLIR thermal camera. But is this durable phone worth it? Let's find out.

Your changes have been saved Ulefone Armor Mini 20T Pro 7 / 10 The Ulefone Armor Mini 20T Pro is a tiny, go-anywhere smartphone that delivers an Android 14 experience in a practically indestructible rugged form factor. The flagship in Ulefone’s new Mini series, this design incorporates a FLIR thermal camera alongside its basic 50MP visible light sensor.

Pros Decent performance

Good battery life

Incredibly waterproof, dustproof, and drop-resistant

FLIR thermal imaging Cons Screen is too small for big fingers

Thermal imaging adds significant cost

Case kit is confusing $520 at Amazon $600 at AliExpress

Price, availability, and specs

The FLIR camera adds extra cost

Direct from Ulefone, the Ulefone Armor Mini 20T Pro costs $470 at the time of writing, and the maker bundles it with a case for $30 or a charging pad for $40 extra. The cheapest place to buy the phone is via AliExpress, where the basic phone with a US charger is closer to $350. That's a big difference and makes it a much more affordable option for those waiting longer for delivery.

This model's band coverage is good for the USA, with nine of the fifteen commonly used 5G bands and all but one of the 4G frequencies supported. It is certified for T-Mobile but isn't listed as a compatible device on Verizon despite supporting almost all of that carrier's 5G and 4G frequencies.

Based purely on the supported bands, it should work with H20, Cricket Wireless, C spire, Google Fi, AT&T, U.S. Cellular, Ting, Lycamobile, Boost Mobile, and GCI Wireless. However, please confirm with your carrier that it is certified before purchasing one since this is a relatively new device.

Specifications SoC MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Display type IPS Display dimensions 4.70 inch Display resolution 1600 x 720 pixel 373 PPI RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 6200mAh Charge speed 33W Charge options 15W Wireless Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack SIM support Dual Nano Front camera 32MP Rear camera 50MP Cellular connectivity 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Dual Band WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 133.5 x 63.3 x 24.9 mm Weight 301g IP Rating IP68/IP69K Colors Black Expand

What's good about the Ulefone Armor Mini 20T Pro?

Easily pocketable rugged phone