Typically, rugged phones that make our best rugged guide tend to have the elegant scale of an average house brick. The Ulefone Armor Mini 20T Pro dismantles that expectation from the outset; it's the size and weight of a much smaller handset, so it will fit into most pockets easily. It has the specifications of a typical rugged phone with the addition of a FLIR thermal camera. But is this durable phone worth it? Let's find out.
Ulefone Armor Mini 20T Pro
The Ulefone Armor Mini 20T Pro is a tiny, go-anywhere smartphone that delivers an Android 14 experience in a practically indestructible rugged form factor. The flagship in Ulefone’s new Mini series, this design incorporates a FLIR thermal camera alongside its basic 50MP visible light sensor.
- Decent performance
- Good battery life
- Incredibly waterproof, dustproof, and drop-resistant
- FLIR thermal imaging
- Screen is too small for big fingers
- Thermal imaging adds significant cost
- Case kit is confusing
Price, availability, and specs
The FLIR camera adds extra cost
Direct from Ulefone, the Ulefone Armor Mini 20T Pro costs $470 at the time of writing, and the maker bundles it with a case for $30 or a charging pad for $40 extra. The cheapest place to buy the phone is via AliExpress, where the basic phone with a US charger is closer to $350. That's a big difference and makes it a much more affordable option for those waiting longer for delivery.
This model's band coverage is good for the USA, with nine of the fifteen commonly used 5G bands and all but one of the 4G frequencies supported. It is certified for T-Mobile but isn't listed as a compatible device on Verizon despite supporting almost all of that carrier's 5G and 4G frequencies.
Based purely on the supported bands, it should work with H20, Cricket Wireless, C spire, Google Fi, AT&T, U.S. Cellular, Ting, Lycamobile, Boost Mobile, and GCI Wireless. However, please confirm with your carrier that it is certified before purchasing one since this is a relatively new device.
Specifications
- SoC
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- Display type
- IPS
- Display dimensions
- 4.70 inch
- Display resolution
- 1600 x 720 pixel 373 PPI
- RAM
- 8GB
- Storage
- 256GB
- Battery
- 6200mAh
- Charge speed
- 33W
- Charge options
- 15W Wireless
- Ports
- USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
- SIM support
- Dual Nano
- Front camera
- 32MP
- Rear camera
- 50MP
- Cellular connectivity
- 5G
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Dual Band WiFi 6
- Bluetooth
- 5.2
- Dimensions
- 133.5 x 63.3 x 24.9 mm
- Weight
- 301g
- IP Rating
- IP68/IP69K
- Colors
- Black