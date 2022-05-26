Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been underway for over three months. It has seen numerous territorial changes and war tragedies, and while it hasn't stopped yet, Ukraine has managed to hold its own and defend its territory. A significant element of the war has been battling misinformation to ensure both those in and out of the country are kept informed about what's happening. One of the companies helping with those efforts has been Google, which is why the company has been awarded Ukraine's first "peace prize."

The news was confirmed by Google's VP of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Karan Bhatia. He was given the award by the Ukrainian vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov (on behalf of president Volodymyr Zelenskyy). The company was awarded a plaque with Ukrainian flag colors and Google's logo. It's the "Ukraine peace prize," and it says, "On the behalf of the Ukrainian people with gratitude for the support during this pivotal moment in our nation's history."

It's really a small token to say "thanks" to Google for what it has done through the war. The company set up a hub on its Search browser, serving users accurate information to everyone searching about the war. Likewise, its Google News component has also been tremendously valuable. The company is also helping raise money for the cause of Ukraine, like many companies, to help people displaced due to the war. Google is also doing many other things to help protect Ukrainian infrastructure.

