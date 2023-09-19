Source: Ugreen Ugreen Revodok 6-in-1 USB-C Hub $29 $40 Save $11 If you are looking to add some functionality to your Chromebook, laptop, or tablet, you're going to want to check out this deal on the Ugreen Revodok. It's a 6-in-1 USB-C hub that features a 100W PD USB-C port, a 4K HDMI port, an Ethernet adapter, and today it's $10 off for Amazon Prime members. $29 at Amazon

It seems like more and more computer and device manufacturers are ditching their ports in favor of thinner designs these days. Fortunately accessories like USB-C hubs exist, so you can significantly upgrade the port offerings on your laptop or tablet without spending a fortune. Ugreen, for example, makes some of the best USB-C hubs, and right now you can pick up its Revodok 6-in-1 hub that features an Ethernet adapter, 100W PD port, and a 4K HDMI port for just $29.

Why the Ugreen Revodok USB-C hub is worth your $29

The obvious reason to buy the Revodok right now is that it's on sale. $11 off may not seem like a significant discount, but it's approaching 30% off the regular price, and it's not often we see these hubs with 100W PD ports drop below $30. That PD port will allow you to pass-through charge at up to 100W—which is perfect for compatible laptops and tablets—as well as connecting and charging multiple devices simultaneously. And because the hub also has 4K HDMI and Ethernet ports, it's easy to connect your computer to an external monitor, or a wired LAN network for a more stable internet connection.

The Revodok also has 3 USB-A 3.0 ports, which allow for the faster 5Gbps data transfer speeds, and are great if you still have peripherals such as mice, keyboards, external hard drives, and thumb drives that use the USB-A connector. If you are in need of extra Type-C ports, however, you may want to look elsewhere, as the Ugreen just has the single 100W PD port. You could theoretically use USB-A-to-C adapters, but if you don't already have them, we'd still recommend a different option. Rounding out the features on the Revodok, it's worth noting that the device is small and lightweight, making it extremely portable and easy to store.

If you spend any considerable amount of time doing work on a Chromebook or laptop, getting a USB hub is essentially a no-brainer. They are also a great option for anyone looking to enhance the capabilities of their USB-C smartphone or tablet. This Ugreen deal offers some solid features at a great price, so make sure you take advantage of it while you can. Also remember that the discount is specifically for Amazon Prime members, so if you aren't currently subscribed, you'll want to take advantage of the free 30-day trial, or perhaps look into a 1-month membership for $15.