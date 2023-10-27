Source: Amazon Ugreen 60W USB-C Cable (3-Pack) $10 $15 Save $5 This trio of Ugreen cables delivers incredible value despite the affordable price point. Not only are they capable of topping up a smartphone in under an hour, but they also deliver impressive transfer speeds. At $10 for the entire pack, each cable comes out at less than $4 a pop. $10 at Amazon

Many of us have learned the hard way that the cables that come with our devices often fall short in terms of quality. We're usually forced to find better, sturdier alternatives that won't deteriorate after only a few months of heavy use. With the widespread adoption of USB-C, the good news is we only have to buy a single type of cable for our tech collections. But with the dizzying array of options available, choosing one has become a complicated affair. It's always wise to rely on renowned brands, and Ugreen, a front runner when it comes to making some of the best USB-C cables and chargers across the board, is offering a 3-for-1 deal on 60W USB-C to USB-C cables for just $10 right now.

Why you need to pick up this Ugreen 60W USB-C cable trio

Just because this pack of cables offers the best bang for your buck doesn't mean it disappoints quality-wise. You get more than what you pay for, with each cable supporting Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 4.0 for ultra-fast topping up. Ugreen claims that these wires can take an iPhone 15 from 0 to 60% in just half an hour. They also support a broad range of devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Google Pixel 7, Microsoft Surface, and more.

While you probably do most of your file transfers wirelessly, should you decide to use these cables, you can expect them to migrate data at impressive speeds. They deliver transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps, allowing you to back up your photos, videos, music, and other media without a hitch. It's worth noting, however, that they don't support video out and monitor extension, as they're strictly for charging and transferring.

In terms of durability, these cables are also designed to endure daily wear and tear. They're constructed out of tinned copper wires that can withstand tens and thousands of bends. Safety protections are also in place to protect your connected devices from overheating and overcharging. Plus, clocking at 6.6 feet, you won't have to situate yourself near a power outlet when charging.

With Ugreen's reputation as a respected manufacturer of charging devices, this 3-pack of cables won't disappoint. And for just $10 for the trio, you won't even have to make that big of an investment.