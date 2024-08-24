Since the pandemic, I've switched to a hybrid setup with a full-tower desktop PC at home for gaming, CAD, and other intensive tasks, while a mini PC accompanies me with a pico-projector, peripherals, and travel charger when I'm out and about. I/O expansion isn't a problem with the desktop, and the mini PC comes with its own dock, much like the ones available to expand I/O on desktops. However, I got tired of unplugging my mouse, keyboard, and macropad from one machine and connecting it to the other every time I wanted to switch.

Wireless peripherals are a good option to minimize this hassle, and a dock reduces it to just one cable you need to plug into the host PC. Still, for anyone else looking to stick with wired devices for any reason, a keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) switch is what you need — a simple one-click button constantly hooked up to both your computers and all your peripherals that directs the input signal to the machine of your choice when clicked.

And that's just my use case — you could use this to share connected I/O with a powerful Android tablet or a good Chromebook, too. Ugreen has a whole arsenal of these switches, and I picked one up to see if it makes life better. Let's just say my back is already thanking me.

Staff pick Ugreen USB 3.0 switch 8 / 10 USB switches take the labor out of sharing your favorite keyboard, mouse, printer, and other accessories with multiple computers or tablets. With USB 3.0 speeds, this model from Ugreen is no slouch, and it comes with a neat little remote so you can hide the main unit where all other cables are stashed. All that for $46 is pretty hard to argue with. Pros Works reliably

Premium materials and appearance

Rubber feet offer sufficient grip

Included remote key is wonderfully convenient Cons Indicator LEDs placed close together

Remote switch needs adhesive/feet

Mushy button $46 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specifications

Plenty of variety to choose from

KVM switches, also called USB switches, are specified by the number of connectable host devices (in) and the number of accessories it can switch (out). Ugreen's range on Amazon starts with a $23 two-in two-out switch capable of USB Gen 3 speeds and a $36 two-in four-out USB 2.0 switch. I bought and tested the newer $46 two-in-four-out model with USB Gen 3 capabilities, with USB-A connectors to connect to both computers.

You can also pick one USB-A and one USB-C cable for the host devices for $50 or go the dual USB-C route for newer machines at just $70. I'm not sure why USB-C cables are costlier despite offering the same transfer speeds, but all these switches come in silver or black, like the one I'm checking out. They are all consistently available for sale on Amazon US, with an additional 7% savings coupon applicable at checkout. Still, I'd suggest avoiding the USB 2.0 switch even if you're on a tight budget because the product reviews on Amazon reveal stability issues. It also misses out on a remote switch included with newer models.

If you already have a USB hub but are tired of connecting it to your two computers intermittently, Ugreen also sells a $15 switch for sharing that hub with two PCs.

Specifications Brand Ugreen Connection 5Gbps USB 3.0 Ports 3xUSB-A, 1xUSB-C PD, 1xMini USB USB-C Power Delivery Yes Price $46 Power supply included No Expand

What's good about the Ugreen USB 3.0 Switch?

Works as advertised

Close

Ugreen's KVM switch is technically a USB switch because it doesn't handle video passthrough, but this tiny little device doesn't break a sweat, functioning exactly as advertised. It features three USB-A ports on the front, one USB-C port that can handle power delivery, and a mini-USB port exclusively for connecting to the remote switch necessary for concealed installation.

This is quite unlike most USB docks, including Satechi's Thunderbolt 4 dock, which features many more connectivity options. On the back face of the Ugreen switch, you'll find labeled USB-A ports for connecting the switch to host PCs using the included detachable cables. My unit came with omnidirectional USB-A male-to-male cables, but it appears that models with one or more USB-C cables included terminate in USB-C at the switch end as well.

I was pleased to discover that the switch doesn't need to be powered separately and is passively cooled. Plus, you don't need to connect the switch to a power outlet for basic functionality. However, charging via USB can be slow, and Ugreen includes a type-C female port on the back for when you need to power the switch using a wall outlet or charge peripherals connected to it.

Labeled ports all around eliminate any confusion, and the only LED in the switch body isn't distracting either. Despite the plastic shell, it didn't get too hot. There's no need for a cooling fan, and it didn't feel cheap. The top and bottom are finished in glossy black plastic, while the sides have a metallic space gray finish on the black colorway. The silver colorway has a brighter steel-like finish on this wraparound piece.

The buttons on the main body and the remote extension are scooped and sufficiently tactile, making them easy to find even when tucked out of sight. However, it doesn't sound or feel as premium to use as its outward appearance suggests. Branding is kept to a minimum, and I loved the rubber feet on the bottom, which prevented it from sliding around while connecting and disconnecting accessories.

On the performance front, the switch doesn't disappoint — I didn't encounter transfer speed bottlenecks, connection latency, switching delays, or other issues you might worry about. It works with Android, too, and doesn't need drivers to get started.

What's bad about the Ugreen USB 3.0 Switch?

A few extras would've been welcome