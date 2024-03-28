Ugreen RG 30W Nexode GaN USB-C Charger $18 $26 Save $8 If you're looking for a charger that separates itself from the pack, then this Ugreen option is going to be right up your alley. The cute design is unique, and it also packs a lot of power with up to 30W charging speeds. $18 at Amazon

There are a lot of charger options out on the market right now, which means you're going to be able to find a great option for pretty much every budget. But if you're looking for something that's a bit more unique, then this Ugreen charger is going to be right up your alley. Not only does it look cute, but it's also extremely compact and powerful, with charging speeds up to 30W.

While it isn't all that expensive, coming in with a retail price of $25.99, it can now be had for far less, with a discount that knocks 30% off, bringing it down to just $18.19 for a limited time. So if you've been looking for something new, and this looks like the one for you, get it while you can because, at this price, the deal won't last long.

What's great about the Ugreen 30W charger?

Source: Ugreen

This is probably going to be one of the most interesting chargers that you're going to find that performs well and also has a little personality. Ugreen is known for its large line of charging products and smartphone accessories, delivering high-quality products for affordable prices.

When it comes to this charger, you're going to get something that looks adorable but also has the power to really keep all your devices charged thanks to its GaN technology and 30W charging capability. That means, you'll easily be able to keep all your devices charged, like smartphones and tablets, along with accessories and even some smaller laptops.

What makes this charger fun is that there's a small LED display on the front that gives you the status of the device that you're charging. Of course, this charger does have proper safeguards in place to keep your devices and users protected, so you can always charge with peace of mind. So again, if you're looking for a new charger and want something fun, be sure to give this one a try.