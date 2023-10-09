Finding reliable and efficient power sources is paramount in a world where our dependence on electronic devices is ever-increasing. Ugreen, a global leader in charging accessories, has answered the call with the release of its groundbreaking PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station.

Let's explore how this device is changing the game when it comes to portable power.

80% recharge in 50 minutes

The Ugreen PowerRoam 2200 has an incredible recharging speed, thanks to the proprietary PowerZip Technology. Picture this: you're in the midst of an outdoor adventure, and your portable power station is running low. With the PowerRoam 2200, you can recharge it to an 80% capacity in just 50 minutes. No more long waits for your power station to come back to life.

Fully charged in 1.5 hours

But that's not all. The PowerRoam 2200 goes the extra mile by becoming fully charged in a mere 1.5 hours. This breakthrough in charging technology means you'll spend less time waiting around and more time enjoying the power at your fingertips. Whether you're camping, traveling, or facing a power outage, the PowerRoam 2200 ensures you're never left in the dark.

2200 watts of pure power

The PowerRoam 2200 boasts an impressive 2200 watts of power and a capacity of 2048Wh, making it capable of powering a wide range of devices. From charging your laptop to running essential kitchen appliances, this portable power station has the versatility to handle it all.

Need to run power-hungry appliances like refrigerators or power tools? Not a problem. The PowerRoam 2200 features U-Turbo technology, which boosts its power output to a remarkable 3500W, surpassing the average power range of similar devices. Now you can confidently use your high-wattage appliances without fear of overloading your power station.

Built to last: LiFePO4 battery

Durability and longevity are at the core of the PowerRoam 2200's design. It comes equipped with a premium LiFePO4 battery that can endure an astonishing 3000 recharge cycles at 80% battery capacity. This is six times more than the industry average, ensuring your investment in the PowerRoam 2200 will last for years to come.

Convenience on wheels

Mobility is essential when it comes to portable power, and Ugreen understands this perfectly. The PowerRoam 2200 features a rugged, detachable polybutylene trolley that makes transportation a breeze. Whether you're headed to a remote work location, a camping site, or simply moving it around your home, this trolley enhances the PowerRoam 2200's versatility. It's convenience and mobility rolled into one.

Customize your energy needs

Planning for emergencies has never been easier. The PowerRoam 2200 allows you to connect up to five expansion batteries, increasing its total capacity from 2kWh to an impressive 12kWh. This unique feature provides the flexibility to tailor your energy requirements to your specific needs. With its straightforward plug-and-play design, you'll always be prepared for unexpected power outages or off-grid adventures.

The Ugreen PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station is a game-changer in the world of portable energy solutions. Its lightning-fast recharging, high capacity, durability, and expandability set it apart from the competition. Don't miss out on this extraordinary device that empowers you to have the energy you need, when and where you need it.