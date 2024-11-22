UGREEN Nexode Pro 65W USB-C Charger $40 $56 Save $16 A slim and powerful charger that's great for smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. Get it for its best price with this early Black Friday deal. $40 at Amazon

There are lots of different chargers on the market, but if you're looking to try and grab something that's super-slim and powerful, this one from Ugreen is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, you can grab this Ugreen GaN charger at its lowest price to date with this early Black Friday deal that drops it down to just $39.99, which is nearly 30% off its original retail price. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about this Ugreen 65W charger?

Source: UGREEN

This charger has it all, featuring up to 65W of power, a super-slim design, and three USB ports. So, whether you're looking for a new charger for your home, office or something on the go, this one is going to really check all the boxes.

When it comes to port selection, you're going to get two USB-C and one USB-A, with a single USB-C port providing 65W. Of course, you can always plug in more devices, charging up to three items at once, but the charging speed will be less.

As you can tell, this charger looks quite a bit different from others on the market, with its flat design that makes it easy to pack and take with you on the go. You really can't go wrong with this model if you're looking for something sleek, compact, and powerful.

Just be sure to grab it at this price while you can because this deal won't be around forever. Or if you're looking for something a little different, we have some other great charger recommendations as well.