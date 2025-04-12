Ugreen Nexode 130W Portable Charger $60 $80 Save $20 The Ugreen Nexode 130W power bank is small, compact, and packed with plenty of capacity. Get it now for its best price yet. $60 at Amazon

Power banks are the best way to keep your devices charged while you're on the go, which is why it's always a good idea to have one with you. And if you don't have one, right now's going to be a great time to pick one up, thanks to this impressive deal on this Ugreen Nexode power bank.

Related Best power banks in 2025 Keep all your tech topped up on the go with these power banks

For a limited time, you can grab this power bank for its lowest price ever. While the discount isn't steep, it still drops the price down to just $60, which is the best price we've seen on this, so you'll want to be quick.

What's great about this Ugreen Nexode power bank?

Ugreen is a brand that has been making some waves lately, offering a wide range of accessories, but known mainly for its charging products. This Nexode power bank is sleek, compact, and also packs tons of power thanks to its 20,000mah capacity. Furthermore, you also get impressive charging speeds that top at 130W total.

There are a total of three ports on the power bank, with one USB-A and two USB-C. The most you can pull from the USB-C port is 100W, which is enough to power most devices out there right now. So, as you can imagine, this power bank is great for charging laptops, tablets, phones, and more.

The part that makes this even better is that you can recharge the power bank nearly as quickly, as it supports up to 65W charging, which means you'll get it topped up in no time. Of course, if you want to charge multiple devices at one time, you can also do that as well.

There's also a screen that can show you the charging behavior of the power bank, along with attached devices. And if you're someone that travels a lot, you'll be happy to know that you can take this power bank on a plane with you without any issues. For the most part, you can't go wrong here, as this power bank offers everything that you could want or need.

And the discount makes it a no-brainer, coming in at its lowest price to date. So if you've been thinking about picking up a power bank, now's going to be a great time to do it. Just make sure you have some good USB-C cables so that you can take advantage of the fast charging speeds of the Ugreen Nexode power bank.