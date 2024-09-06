Let's face it, chargers are pretty boring. And for the most part, not a lot of brands are offering exciting designs or functionality that really turns heads. With that said, Ugreen took the stage at IFA 2024 in Berlin to showcase its latest charging products. The Ugreen Uno series is packed with chargers, power banks, and there's even a new cable. And as you can probably tell from their looks, these aren't your typical charging products that are supposed to be shoved behind a couch and kept out of sight.

The Ugreen Uno series really does look quite different from other charging products out there, really leaning into mini robot aesthetic, with small displays that can show off facial expressions that double as indicators for charging statuses. And while we've seen Ugreen pull off this trick before, it's now expanded the lineup to include even more products. Of course, don't let the cute looks fool you, because these devices are more than just their looks, and pack lots of great features, while providing tons of power to charge up all your favorite devices.

A fun new way to charge

Source: Ugreen

Perhaps the most impressive device in the lineup is going to the 100W charger that's ready to handle every single charging need. Backed by GaN technology, you'll easily and speedily be able to charge your laptop, tablet, and even smartphone without it even breaking a sweat. There's also a smaller 65W and 30W version if you're looking for something a little more compact.

Source: Ugreen

Ugreen also introduced this 10,000mAh magnetic wireless power bank that's Qi2 certified with a metal stand that can keep your phone perched while charging. The power bank can deliver up to 15W of power via a wireless connection and can charge and recharge via USB-C at 20W. Of course, you get a cute display on the device that displays facial expressions too.

Source: Ugreen

There's also another Qi2 certified device that's a magnetic wireless charger that can top up a phone and a pair of earbuds. It comes in a compact size and also has an adjustable hinge at the top to keep your phone propped up just the way you like it. It also has an additional USB-C port that can be used to attach a smartwatch adapter as well.

Close

Those that want something a bit more traditional will find Ugreen's standard power bank with a 10,000mAh capacity and 30W charging sufficient, and there's also a 6-in-1 USB-C hub that's great for port expansion. And Ugreen has even introduced a 100W charging cable that will have the same digital screen that will be able to clearly indicate what's going on when you have it plugged in. The Uno series is slated to be available for purchase starting in mid-September with a gradual roll-out of all products over the next two months.