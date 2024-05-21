Summary Ugreen's new 300W portable power bank is a powerhouse, with a 48,000mAh capacity for power-hungry users on the move.

The power bank boasts fast charging speeds, can last up to 10 days, and features safety protections for various scenarios.

The charger has a built-in display, a carrying handle, useful LED light modes, and a two-year warranty.

Ugreen has quickly become a household name in North America. The company makes some of the best consumer charging solutions on the market, including portable chargers, power banks, power stations, USB hubs, docking stations, and a lot more. From cute and tiny chargers, like the compact RG 30W Nexode robo-charger (which I use personally), to robust power stations like the PowerRoam 2200, the brand has mastered the recipe.

The company has just released a new $200 product that seems to be a lovechild between its portable power banks and big power stations.

For power-hungry users on the move, Shenzhen, China-based Ugreen has come out with a 300W portable charger that has a monstrous 48,000mAh capacity, making it a perfect companion for those going on extended camping or road trips, and even for those that need a reliable power back up at home without breaking the bank.

The portable charger itself charges at 140W, and according to Ugreen, it can go from 0 to 100% capacity in roughly one-and-a-half hours (you'll need a 140W wall charger). To charge other devices, the portable charger sports five ports, including two USB-A ports and three USB-C ports, with a max 140W single port output, and 300W of total output.

Elsewhere, the charger's 48,000mAh capacity lasts roughly 10 days, according to Ugreen, but that is bound to differ based on your usage. In an email sent to Android Police, the manufacturer suggested that the charger can charge an iPhone 15 Pro upto 10.8 times, a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 7.1 times, and a 15-inch MacBook Air M2 roughly 1.1 times.

Light up your way, not your devices

Close

According to Ugreen, the new charger uses automotive-grade, high energy-density Lifepo4 batteries, which offer safe charging for your devices, while being able to store more energy at a lower weight point. It does, however, degrade over time, like all batteries do. Ugreen suggests that after roughly 3,000 battery cycles, the charger's capacity will drop, but remain above 80 percent, "which is 600% higher than traditional batteries." Other safety features, that we've come to expect from the manufacturer, including protection for over-voltage, over-current, over-charge, over-discharge, high-temperature and short circuits.

A built-in display lets you see information like remaining battery, total input power and total output power. On the other hand, for situations like powercuts, or navigating your way through a dark campsite, the charger has a bright, built-in LED light with Low, High and SOS modes. Images on the product's Amazon listing indicate that the LED light can stay on for 150 hours in Low mode and 115 hours in High and SOS modes.

To get started, you'll receive an included 240W USB-C to USC-C charging cable, a user manual and a warranty card. Ugreen's website suggests that the product comes with a two-year warranty. Regularly available for $200, the power bank is currently available for $140 for Amazon Prime members.