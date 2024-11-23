You probably know Ugreen for its great power banks and USB chargers, which have earned a pretty positive reputation over the years. It might seem a little out of left field, but the same company is breaking into the NAS market, and making quite a compelling entry on the first attempt.

The NASync DXP6800 Pro has bays for six SATA drives, two NVMe sticks, tons of ports, and even a PCIe slot for adding more. It’s a beast of a machine with a high-performance processor and plenty of speed for some of the most demanding tasks. The software is still growing and evolving, but it's looking good in its current state and continues to improve.

Staff pick Ugreen NASync DXP6800 Pro 8.5 / 10 The Ugreen DXP6800 Pro is a 6-bay NAS packed with a powerful Intel Core i5-1235U processor and supports up to 64GB RAM. There are two additional M.2 SSD slots that can be used for caching to improve read/write performance or provisioned for additional storage. There are plenty of ports, including two 10GbE, two Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A (split between 3.2 and 2.0), an SD card reader, and an HDMI port capable of 8K output for playback of common media files. Pros Powerful CPU with iGPU, and support for lots of RAM

Lots of ports and drives, plus expansion potential

Really promising software experience with some great features Cons A bit larger than a comparable NAS chassis

Software is still a work in progress $1200 at Amazon $1200 at UGreen $1200 at B&H Photo Video

Price, availability, and specs

Ugreen originally launched a Kickstarter to fund its first NAS model line, but seeing as they were fully built, and production models were already going out to reviewers, that was really just a marketing and preorder strategy. At this point, you can now order any NASync model directly from Ugreen’s own online store, or through Amazon and B&H.

The DXP6800 Pro is priced at $1,200, but there are models available in different sizes and specs to suit other price points.

Specifications Brand Ugreen CPU Intel Core i5-1235U Memory 8GB DDR5 (expandable to 64GB) Drive Bays 6x 3.5-inch SATA, 2x M.2 SSD Expansion 1x PCIe x4 Ports 2x 10GbE, 2x USB-A 3.2, 2x USB-A 2.0, 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, SD Card Reader (4.0), HDMI (8K) Caching Supported with M.2 SSDs OS UGOS Pro Price 1200 Dimensions 293 x 257 x 199mm (11.5 x 10.1 x 7.8in) Expand

What’s good about the Ugreen DXP6800 Pro?

An absolute beast

The specs alone tell quite a story about the DXP6800 Pro. For starters, it has a powerful Intel Core i5-1235U chip, which also appeared more recently in the TerraMaster F4-424 Max. And like that machine, Ugreen ships it with 8GB of RAM, but it can be upgraded to 64GB. These specs alone are well-positioned for anyone planning to run demanding applications, like virtual machines or servers.

The port selection is where things quickly get interesting. It starts with two 10GbE ports on the rear, which is pretty standard for a system like this; but there are also two USB-A 2.0 ports, a USB-A 3.2 port, and an HDMI port (more on that later). A PCI-e x4 slot even allows for expansion card installation to add more Ethernet ports or SSDs. There’s a compatibility guide indicating models that have been tested.

Now, we turn our attention to the front, where you’ll find another USB-A 3.2 port, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an SD card reader. Yes, that’s six USB ports of varying shapes and speeds in total.

It has a lot of ports and expansion potential, and I love to see it. How much use they’ll get is hard to judge, and most people probably won’t need all the ports in use at once. On the other hand, this is great for photography studios and video production houses with stacks of drives and memory cards that need to be offloaded and backed up ASAP.

Of course, there are also six SATA drive bays and two M.2 NVMe slots. Ugreen’s OS supports several flexible RAID options, and the M.2 drives can be used either for R/W caching or provisioned in the storage pool with the other SATA drives. Collectively, there’s a pretty high-performance ceiling to work with.

Otherwise, the DXP6800 Pro's physical design looks and feels nicer than many NAS boxes I’ve seen, largely thanks to simple aesthetic details and a unique look that others lack. The shell feels like sturdy metal, and there’s a magnetic filter on the back to cover the intake fans. I find it oddly satisfying that the drive LEDs “breathe” when the drives are idling, which brings to mind the appearance of lit-up server racks in movies. It just feels like Ugreen considered how to make this unit attractive when it’s visible, rather than just another bland box hidden away in a server closet or basement.

So the specs are great, but like any other NAS, the hardware is pretty straightforward. What about the OS? Ugreen isn’t just brand new to the NAS market, it has never sold products with a crucial software component before — let’s not count the little bits of firmware in power banks and chargers. A NAS operating system doesn’t have to be as complicated as smartphone and desktop platforms, but it’s not a small undertaking, either.

Having said that, I’m really quite pleased with UGOS. Okay, the name, obviously short for Ugreen OS, sounds a bit unflattering. Otherwise, I like what I’m seeing out of Ugreen’s software development efforts.