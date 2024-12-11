Ugreen’s leap into the NAS market earlier this year has had some surprising results, including some very high-end consumer systems and better-than-expected software despite a fairly recent start. But perhaps the most surprising thing is that Ugreen chose to take a crack at an all-SSD NAS out of the gate. This isn’t an entirely new form factor, but you can probably still count all the options on one hand.

The NASync 480T Plus is a small and lightweight four-bay NAS that also sports one of Intel’s standout performance-oriented CPUs, which has been very popular in very high-end NAS boxes. There are some oddities and oversights, not to mention a relatively young operating system. However, this is a nifty storage device well suited to traveling with you on jobs or sitting in your home entertainment center.

Your changes have been saved Staff pick Ugreen NASync 480T Plus 8.5 / 10 $850 $1000 Save $150 The Ugreen NASync DXP480T Plus is a four-bay SSD-only NAS packed with a 12th Gen Intel i5-1235U CPU and 8GB of RAM, upgradeable to 64GB. It has a 10Gpbs Ethernet port, three USB ports, HDMI, and a headphone jack for future use. This device even supports Wi-Fi for more bandwidth and flexible connectivity. It's lightweight, portable, and very quiet. The OS is still young, but it's updated fairly regularly with new features and bug fixes, and it is user-replaceable if desired. Pros Small, lightweight, and stylish

Very quiet

Powerful CPU and iGPU

High-performance ceiling with SSDs Cons OS is still young and missing features

Portability could be improved with small changes

Specs are probably overkill $850 at Amazon $850 at Newegg $850 at UGreen

Price, availability, and specs

Ugreen originally launched its NAS line through Kickstarter as a preorder and marketing strategy and had a healthy discount for early shoppers as a result. However, everything in the lineup is now available through Ugreen’s online store, Amazon, and Newegg.

The NASync DXP480T Plus officially retails for a healthy $1,000, but it launched with an instant discount reducing the price to $850, which appears to still be in effect at the time of this review. But remember, this unit doesn’t include SSDs, so you’ll want to order as many as four good M.2 2280 NVMe drives to fill the slots.

Specifications Brand Ugreen CPU 12th Gen Intel i5-1235U (10-Core CPU) Memory 8GB included (upgradeable to 64GB) Drive Bays 4 Ports 10GbE, 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), 1x USB3.2 gen 2 (USB-A), HDMI (up to 8K), 3.5mm headphone jack OS UGOS Pro Dimensions 179 x 142 x 52mm (7.0 x 5.6 x 2.0in) Weight ~900g (2 lbs) with 4 SSDs installed Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 Expand

What’s good about the Ugreen NASync DXP480T Plus?

Lightweight, portable, and powerful

Close

At a glance, the DXP480T Plus is reminiscent of a pre-M4 Mac Mini. Nobody would ever mistake one for the other, but the small dimensions and fairly powerful internals evoke a similar feeling about the device. The outer design is also fairly stylish, albeit not quite as minimal as most of Apple’s products.

Given the knowledge of what’s inside, you might expect this small device to be pretty lightweight, but it actually weighs in at about 2 pounds. I would compare it to a hardcover book of about the same size. It's certainly not too heavy, but it has enough heft that I’m not worried about it sliding around or falling off a shelf just because of the weight of a couple of cables.

As I highlighted with the TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus, one great thing about an all-SSD NAS is that the solid-state drives produce absolutely zero noise, and they’re easier to cool, so the built-in fans don’t need to move as much air. With default settings, the fans only ramp up to a noticeable volume if the CPU or SSDs are producing enough heat, but this has been very rare in my experience.

Compared to a traditional NAS with spinning drives — well, it’s almost incomparable. It’s like night and day to go from a box the size of a toaster oven that’s always noisy to a whisper-quiet device the size of a book. If you want something that can rest on a shelf in the media center or claim a small spot on your desk around the monitor, the DXP480T is the obvious choice.

These same traits make it remarkably travel-friendly. The body comfortably fits into a messenger bag or backpack with plenty of space remaining, making it reasonable to carry between the home and office. And when taken to extremes, the size and weight are reasonable for traveling photographers and content creators who need smaller devices to fit into luggage; and it’s quiet enough to leave running on a desk or nightstand while they sleep.

Of course, a small form factor wouldn’t matter if the performance was subpar, but Ugreen did not disappoint. Packed away inside this small box is a 12th Gen Intel i5-1235U, the same chip you’ll find in both the Ugreen NASync DXP6800 Pro and TerraMaster F4-424 Max, both of which are oriented toward professional users and small businesses. Is it overkill? Yes, almost certainly. But it’s better to have the power and not need it than to need it and not have it, right?