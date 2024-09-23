This article is sponsored by UGREEN. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

UGREEN, a pioneer in consumer electronics, made waves at IFA 2024, the world’s largest trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances. The smart tech developer's “Activate You” theme for IFA tells the story of its innovative solutions. Known for delivering reliable and forward-thinking products, UGREEN captured the spotlight with a mix of new and beloved devices at its IFA booth.

At the forefront of their showcase was the Nexode Power Bank Series, offering portable power solutions that balance convenience and performance, along with the NASync Series, which takes data storage and syncing to new heights. Also turning heads was the Revodock Thunderbolt™ 5 Docking Station, one of the first in the industry to integrate Intel’s latest Thunderbolt™ 5 technology, promising unprecedented connectivity speeds and efficiency.

While UGREEN is exploring innovative concepts like AI NAS, the real stars of the show were the top-tier consumer products, designed to seamlessly integrate into your daily tech needs and fuel your curiosity for what’s next.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 145W

Imagine this—you’re out and about, juggling a busy day with work meetings, gym sessions, and a coffee stop or two. Suddenly, your laptop’s battery is in the red, your phone is on its last legs, and you've still got things to do. Enter the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 145W, a powerhouse that will ensure you never have to worry about running out of juice, no matter how hectic life gets.

This isn’t your average power bank either; it boasts the ability to power up four devices at once. It features two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a magnetic wireless charging pad, so you won’t have to prioritize which device you want to charge up - you can charge them all at the same time. Whether you're working remotely from a café or need a quick boost whilst traveling, this power bank has got you covered.

But, we’re not done yet. One of its standout features is its 100W fast charging. That means you can get a full power boost to your laptop in no time, keeping you in the flow without waiting around for hours. And if you're a fan of wireless charging (because who wants to deal with more cables?), the 15W wireless magnetic charging pad is perfect for keeping your phone charged, even while you’re answering emails or watching videos on the go.

If that wasn’t enough, the charger also features a super handy HD TFT display. It tells you how much battery you’ve got left, the current charging power, and more. No more guessing when you’ll need to recharge it—the Nexode keeps you in the know at all times.

Designed with an automotive-grade lithium-ion power cell, it’s reliable and built to last. It can go through a thousand charging cycles and still maintain 80% of its capacity. Plus, with the ThermalGuard™ system, this power bank keeps things safe, regulating its temperature every second to avoid overheating—so even on your busiest days, it’s working hard without breaking a sweat.

A Nexode Power Bank is the perfect companion for busy professionals, students, travelers, or anyone who just hates dealing with dead devices. Whether you're hopping between meetings, catching flights, or spending the day in the park, it ensures you're always powered up and ready for whatever comes next.

UGREEN NASync Series

The UGREEN NASync Series offers powerful, user-friendly network-attached storage solutions for personal, home, and business use. With some models featuring up to an Intel® Core™ i5 processor and dual 10GbE network ports, the series provides fast, efficient data transfer and seamless access across devices like phones, laptops, and TVs.

With up to 200TB of storage, expandable memory, and all-flash models, it excels in high-speed performance. UGREEN’s self-developed OS simplifies user experience with an intuitive app for managing and accessing data anywhere. Perfect for anyone who needs a reliable, high-performance storage solution.

A great example is the UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus, which features an Intel® Core™ i5 Pentium Gold processor, four SATA bays, and two M.2 NVMe bays. It’s perfect for home use thanks to its expandable 8GB DDR5 memory, and compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, web, and TV. Back up those special family moments, expand your home entertainment library, or remotely access other machines from the comfort of your home.

UGREEN Revodok Thunderbolt™ 5 Docking Station

The UGREEN Revodok Thunderbolt™ 5 Docking Station is a serious game-changer for anyone who needs to amp up their productivity. Imagine you're working with large video files or need multiple high-res displays—this docking station has you covered.

With three Thunderbolt™ 5 ports pushing data up to 80 Gbps), you can transfer files, charge devices, and stream up to 8K resolution seamlessly. Whether you're a creative professional juggling multiple monitors or a power user with complex workflows, this dock keeps everything running smoothly and efficiently.

UGREEN Uno Series

The UGREEN Uno Series is designed to enhance the experience for iPhone users with fast, efficient, and fun charging solutions. Picture yourself quickly powering up your MacBook Pro, iPhone 16, or AirPods with up to 100W fast charging or Qi2 15W magnetic wireless charging.

Whether you're in a hurry to recharge before heading out or need a reliable power bank on the go, the UGREEN Uno Series has you covered. Its unique robot-inspired design and smart display bring personality to your charging, offering both utility and a bit of fun in your daily life!

The UGREEN Uno Series features products from a range of categories, including chargers, magnetic wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, power banks, and cables.

Everyday life made better

UGREEN’s latest product lineup at IFA 2024 was all about enhancing everyday life with powerful, versatile tech. Whether it's the high-speed charging of the Nexode Power Bank, the seamless data access of the NASync Series, or the multitasking efficiency offered by the Revodok Thunderbolt™5 Docking Station, there's something for everyone.

The playful yet functional UGREEN Uno Series ensures that staying connected is both fast and fun. These innovations truly "Activate You" by blending convenience, speed, and creativity into your digital lifestyle.