If you own a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, you know that charging is an essential part of the day. Luckily, this Ugreen charger delivers on all fronts, making it an absolute must-buy if you've been thinking about replacing your current charger. For a limited time, you can now save 40% off, bringing the charger down to just $23 — which is an absolute steal.

What's great about this Ugreen charger?

The design of this charger is relatively compact, thanks to its folding prongs, while also packing plenty of features as well. It delivers up to 65W of power, which is more than enough for most laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Of course, you can also charge up smaller devices as well, like earbuds, headphones, and power banks.

You get two USB-C ports, and one USB-A port, making it easy to charge up all your devices at once. So, whether you need something for the office, or just want a charger for travel, this one is a fantastic option. Of course, the price is something that really stands out, because for $23, you're getting a lot of charger here for a great price.

Of course, if this doesn't quite meet your needs, you can always check out some of our other charger recommendations. Just make sure to pick up some USB-C cables to take advantage of the top speeds this charger offers.