If you're an active participant in the 21st century, it's highly likely that you're juggling two or more electronic devices: a trusty smartphone, a simply effortless laptop, and depending on your interests, either a sleek tablet or a gaming console. With multiple gadgets in tow, you may already be all too familiar with the hassle of using different chargers for each one. But why subject yourself to all that trouble when you can streamline your charging experience with a versatile power strip? This deal on the Ugreen 65W is too good to pass up. It nets you a charging solution that can cater to up to seven devices at once for only $49.

Why the Ugreen 65W charger is worth your money

There's no overstating how inconvenient it is to have multiple dongles and adapters strewn across your workspace, effectively creating cable spaghetti, the worst kind of faux pasta you can make in the tech realm. With the Ugreen 65W, you can transform your space in a snap as it packs multiple ports to power up seven devices at once. It has three built-in AC outlets for power-hungry electronics and appliances and two USB-C and two USB-A ports for smaller devices.

On top of having an abundance of ports, this charger is also designed to deliver speedy charging, boasting a maximum output of 65W with Power Delivery. To illustrate, it can bring a 13-inch MacBook Air M2 or a Dell XPS to full charge in less than 1.5 hours, provided that no other USB device is connected. But if you don't mind slightly slower charging, you can use the rest of the ports and trust that it will fairly distribute the 65W between the four ports.

You also don't have to worry about fraying, thanks to the heavy-duty power extension cord that clocks in at six feet. And speaking of size, this charging cube is only around 3 inches wide, no bigger than the palm of your hand. The only caveat is it is heavier than run-of-the-mill chargers, but still tiny enough to be considered portable. It also comes with a bunch of security features, like overload, over-current, and ground protection for your peace of mind. So it's basically a surge protector and extension cable, too.

Perhaps it's time to end that self-inflicted misery of using multiple chargers and streamline your set-up with this Ugreen charger. After all, who has the time to figure out which cable goes to what in that rat's nest you call a desk?