Ugreen 5,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank $20 $30 Save $10 This power bank delivers with its 5,000mAh capacity and wireless charging capabilities. It also has a USB-C port for wired charging as well, with speeds up to 15W. Best of all, you can connect this to your device magnetically if it supports it. Right now, you can score a major discount that knocks 33% off for a limited time. $20 at Amazon

There are a lot of great power bank options in 2024. But if you're looking for one that's compact, with a lot of power, and can adhere to your phone with magnets, look no further than this Ugreen 5,000mAh power bank. Now, you might be thinking to yourself, does my phone support magnetic accessories?

If you're using an Android handset, chances are that it won't out of the box, but there's a clever solution to make it work, if you just make use of MagSafe adapters for Android devices. With that said, this Ugreen 5,000mAh power bank is now down to its lowest price ever with its 33% discount, making it the perfect time to buy.

What's great about the Ugreen 5,000mAh power bank?

There's a lot to love about the Ugreen power bank thanks to its great battery capacity, good charging speeds, and compact size. As mentioned before, this power bank features a battery capacity that comes in at 5,000mAh, which is enough to charge up most smartphones at least once.

The power bank delivers two different ways to charge, with 15W wired charging speed and 7.5W wireless charging. But what makes this device unique is that it can adhere to the back of compatible phones using magnets, which can make charging convenient while on the go. While iPhones natively offer this with Apple's MagSafe technology, this isn't a feature you'll find on many Android smartphones.

Luckily, you can always add it in the form of cases and adhesive adapters. Overall, this is a fantastic power bank that offers different ways to charge, and throws in the element of magnetic charging. While it's marketed for use with smartphones, you can also use it to charge tablets and accessories as well. Just be sure to grab it while you can because, at this price, the deal won't last long.