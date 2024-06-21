Those who live in the city might be disturbed to discover that there isn’t a power outlet behind every tree and rock. For those heading into the great outdoors with electronic devices, bringing along some means to charge them is critical. But there also might be times, perhaps in terrible weather, when having a power bank that can keep phones, tablets, and even laptops running could be important. When that happens, having a substantial power bank that can handle adversity might make a difference.

To be clear, the Ugreen Portable Charger isn’t that small device you use when your phone is exhausted at the end of the day. This heavy-duty power bank has enough power to handle multiple devices and charges, perfect for off-the-grid environments or emergencies. With a reputation for high-quality products, Ugreen made this device robust enough to withstand years of regular use. However, it's also heavy and not something you would take hiking by choice, and the price could also be a significant burden.

Price and availability

Launch discounts make it affordable

Ugreen-branded products are often widely available, but this one is initially limited to Amazon, with a $60 discount for Prime members. It’s also available directly from Ugreen, currently at $140, a $60 discount on the standard $200 price. This is one of the more expensive power banks available, but few offer the functionality and specifications of this one.

What’s good about the Ugreen 300W 48000mAh Power Bank?

Power, power, and power

The headline feature is undoubtedly the 48000mAh battery capacity, which can charge an iPhone 15 nearly eleven times before it is done. Even the monster battery in the new Galaxy S24 Ultra can be replenished more than seven times by this battery.

Having this much capacity is good, but the options for delivering that power are exceptional. Three 100W phones can be charged simultaneously or up to five, with a total demand of less than 300W. A single connected device can have 140W, which is the same amount the battery can accept to charge using PD3.1 fast charging within 90 minutes.

Using Lifepo4 battery technology, Ugreen claims that after 3,000 charge cycles, it will still have 80% of the capacity available. That equates to a total discharge and recharge every day for ten years and being still viable, which is impressive if accurate.

Alongside the excellent battery, it provides useful information through a Smart Display about how much power is being put out and input. It also features a three-mode LED light on the side that anyone camping will find useful.

The power bank also includes a three-foot-long branded 6A 240W C to C charger cable designed for use with it.

What’s bad about the Ugreen Portable Charger?

Not a carry-on item

When you remove this product from its packaging for the first time, you will be struck by its weight. At 4.1 pounds, it needs the carry handle to avoid being dropped, and it isn’t something you would include in your belongings if you were hiking on foot.

However, its scale also has another hidden issue regarding the transportation of batteries on aircraft. While the rules regarding this are carrier-specific, in general, it isn’t possible to carry a battery with more than 27,000mAh of capacity onto an aircraft. That means you can’t take this device on a trip that involves flying at some point.

That could be a deal breaker for some, but the issue would be the same if you found another product with this battery capacity. The other snag is that Ugreen includes a USB-C cable rated for the charging power required. Yet for the $200 price tag, it doesn’t provide a charger. While a USB-C one designed for a laptop with a 100W capacity is enough to charge up reasonably quickly, charging it using a typical phone charger could take much longer than 90 minutes.

Buying a charger with the appropriate specification, such as the Ugreen Nexode 100W USB-C charger, will make an already expensive item even more costly.

Should you buy it?

It's amazing in the right context

If you can cope with how heavy the power bank is, and you don’t intend to hike with it, then this is an exceptionally neat product that lives up to the high reputation of Ugreen. The styling is minimalist and subtle; the display tells you everything you need to know, and the battery capacity is enough to keep a high-end phone running for a few weeks. If you take this along on a drone-flying adventure, it can reduce the need for many batteries by recharging the first one you brought before the last one is used.

It could be invaluable for both power and lighting for those with an off-grid homestead or a much-loved camping ground. We wish it were cheaper, so everyone could have one in their home in case of unexpected power loss or extreme weather.

The catch is the price. When you consider that you can buy multiple power banks with smaller capacities that add up to as much power for less, then perhaps this solution is too expensive. However, having a single device where you can click the button and immediately see how much power is left will always be a more elegant solution. The size and cost of this item place it into a gap between lightweight products, like the Ugreen RG 30W Nexode GaN USB-C Charger, and the even more expensive Power Station products. It is a perfect companion to any adventure unless you travel on foot.

