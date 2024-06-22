Ugreen 100W 20,000mAh Nexode Power Bank $54 $80 Save $26 If you're looking for a power bank that's not going to cost a lot of money, but still offers all the ports and power you need, then this Ugreen 20,000mAh Nexode power bank is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, you can score a major discount that drops it down to its lowest price to date. $54 at Amazon

When it comes to choices, having too many can be both a blessing and a curse. And when it comes to chargers and power banks, the market can really be saturated, making it harder to find what you're looking for. Thankfully, we've combed through all the options, whittling down the list to just a select few that you should even consider.

And this Ugreen 20,000mAh power bank is one of those options, offering plenty of capacity, lots of power output, and packing plenty of ports. Despite being one of our favorites, this power bank can cost quite a bit, coming in with a retail price of $79.99. Luckily, we've managed to find a great deal on this model, with a recent discount that drops the price by 32%, falling to its lowest price at just $54.

What's great about this Ugreen 20,000mAh power bank?

If you're looking for a power bank that can really do it all, this is the one. Not only do you get plenty of capacity at 20,000mAh, but it can also output a lot of power too, at 100W, which means, you'll easily be able to charge smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. When it comes to port selection, you're going to get two USB-C and one USB-A.

And not only does this power bank charge devices quickly, it can also be recharged quickly as well, at up to 65W. In addition, this power bank is compact, and also includes a small display that can tell you how much battery capacity is left. Best of all, since it's a 20,000mAh power bank, you can easily take it on flights without any issues.

So, if you've been looking to get a power bank that's going to be able to handle all your devices, then this Ugreen model is going to be a fantastic option. Get it now while this deal lasts.