Ugreen 130W USB-C Car Charger $26 $40 Save $14 If you're looking for the ultimate car charger then this Ugreen 130W model is going to be right u your alley. Not only is it great for charging smartphones, but it can also be used to charge tablets and laptops too. And since it offers multiple ports, you can even charge up to three devices at once. Best of all, right now, it can be had for its lowest price yet, coming in at 35% off for a limited time. $26 at Amazon

Sometimes having a great charger at the home or office just isn't enough, and you still need a reliable charging solution while you're on the go. Although there are lots of power bank options to choose from, there might be a simpler option if you're someone that is constantly commuting using a car. Car chargers have been around for quite some time, but some of the newer models out now offer surprising amounts of power in an extremely compact size.

That's where this Ugreen model comes in, with its maximum charging capabilities that reach up to 130W. Furthermore, you get excellent port selection so that you can charge multiple devices at once, and it even comes with a 100W USB-C cable. Best of all, this charger can now be had for a fantastic price, with a sweet discount that knocks 32% off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about this Ugreen 130W car charger?

Source: Ugreen

Ugreen is one of the premier accessory makers you'll find online with a wide variety of different charging solutions. This Ugreen car charger not only brings lots of performance, but is also quite compact, which means it's easy on the eyes when not in use, and simple to stow away if you don't want it hanging out in an outlet.

The car charger delivers up to 130W of power, which is great for all kinds of devices like smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. But perhaps most important here is that it offers support for a wide variety of charging technologies, which ensures that you'll get the fastest charging speeds, no matter what type of device you plug in. The charger also offers lots of different protection in place in order to ensure your devices will be safe when charging.

When it comes to the physical construction of the unit, you're going to get scratch-resistant materials on the body, along with a durable charging ring that is good for over 3,000 insertions. Furthermore, the charger also has cooling fins to keep it from overheating, which is great if you're planning on constantly using this charger throughout the day. As mentioned before, in addition to the charger, it also comes with a 100W USB-C charging cable.

Overall, this is going to be one of the premier options when it comes to car chargers, offering lots of power and charging ports. While it normally costs $39.99, it can now be had for much less, coming in with a steep discount that knocks 35% off for a limited time.