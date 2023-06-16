Source: Ugreen UGREEN 100W Nexode GaN charger The 100W Nexode Charging Station from Ugreen is a fantastic solution to organize your desktop and keep all of your devices charged and powered. It features 3 USB-C ports, 3 AC plugs, a USB-A port, and we like it a lot at this discounted price. $109 at Amazon

Tabletop charging stations are the perfect solution for all of your desktop charging needs. They can power all of your devices at once, and they can help keep all of your cables neat and organized. For our money, we really like the Nexode from Ugreen. Ugreen makes some of the best phone chargers you can buy, and its Nexode GaN station features 100W of power, and can support up to 7 devices. It looks super sleek, and includes 3 AC outlets, 3 USB-C ports, and one USB-A port. Right now, it's on sale for just $77 if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber. Even if you're not, it may be worth subscribing as Amazon Prime Day is expected to happen in July.

Why you should buy the Ugreen 100W Nexode Charging Station

The Nexode is everything you'd want in a desktop charging station. It looks great, it's very powerful, it has tons of ports with wide-ranging compatibility, and at least for now, it's fairly affordable. The first thing you notice about it is its unassuming, retro-modern design. It kind of looks like a pencil sharpener from the 90s, but its gray and black color scheme allows it to blend into the cluster of screens and gadgets on your desk. It has a 6-foot extension cable, so it can comfortably reach your wall outlet. Plus it has rubber feet underneath it, so it won't slide around every time you go to plug or unplug a cable.

You can plug just about any electronic device into the Nexode, and it will either provide power or charge it as fast as possible. TV? Check. Laptop? Check. Phone? Check. The USB-C ports support all the major fast-charging protocols, including PD 3.0, PPS, and QC4, and the USB-A port supports QC3 and FCP. If somehow that's not enough ports for you, you can add more by simply plugging additional chargers into the AC outlets. The Nexode Charging Station uses GaN technology for more efficient charging and better heat dissipation, and there are tons of safety features in place to prevent things like overheating.

Ugreen says the Nexode also offers grounded protection, though, with no connected equipment warranty, this probably shouldn't replace your surge protector. Nevertheless, we love this thing, and according to its Amazon price history, it is currently at its lowest price ever. Grab one, or more, while you can for just $77.