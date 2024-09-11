Ugreen’s Nexode Power Bank line is legendary. It offers excellent power densities, a signature build quality, and many useful features. The Ugreen Nexode 12,000mAh 100W is the smallest of this series, a highly pocketable solution that is smaller and cheaper than the 20,000mAh, 25,000mAh, and massive 48,000mAh models above it.

The niche this occupies isn’t the one that can charge four devices at once. Instead, this Nexode design is a relatively lightweight device that can be stowed in a pocket or hand luggage and has enough power to charge an iPhone 15 fully and then deliver another 28% of charge. That said, it can safely output up to 65W, making it possible to recharge a laptop, even if not completely. Other quoted charging performances include 90% charge of a Steam Deck and 85% of an Apple iPad Pro II.

For phone use, it can recharge two simultaneously using two USB ports, one old USB-A and the newer USB-C. It recharges using USB-C, and the entire 12,000mAh can be restored in only 90 minutes with a suitably powerful charger.

Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W 7 / 10 The smallest of the new Ugreen Nexode Power Bank, this 12000mAh battery has enough capacity to recharge most Android phones two times. Built to withstand being thrown in a bag and stuffed with lots of technology to avoid unwanted discharges, this Nexode could be the perfect choice to overcome power bar anxiety. Pros Lightweight

Robust

Quick charging Cons No charger included

Limited information from the screen $50 at Amazon $50 at UGreen

Price and availability

Launch discounts make it more affordable

As with most Ugreen products, this Fast Charging Power Bank series is widely available through online retailers and directly from Ugreen. As part of the launch deal, the purchase price has been reduced slightly across the board, but to get the discount on Amazon, you must be a Prime customer.

Specifications Brand Ugreen Battery Capacity 12000mAh Ports 2 Weight 309g Battery Technology Automotive grade 18650 Lithium-ion cell Maximum Discharge 65W Maximum Charge 100W AC Charge Time 90 minutes USB Ports 2 Screen Yes Expand

What’s good about the Ugreen Power Bank?

High-quality construction with safety features

Close

As expected, Ugreen puts a spit and polish on its products that others don’t, and this Nexode Power Bank feels solid and dependable even before you power it on. The engineers who designed it built in a Thermal Guard System to prevent the sort of uncontrolled discharges that cause fires. There are thirteen layers of protection, and the automotive-grade 18650 Lithium-ion cell at its heart was built to withstand significant vehicle accidents.

Compared to the other power banks in this range, it is also remarkably simple to operate; it just requires a device connection for the power to flow. And, you can click a button on the side to view the available power percentage. Two devices can be charged simultaneously, with a USB-A and USB-C with up to a maximum output of 65W. That’s enough power to charge a laptop, although the 12,000mAh in this power bank won't fully replenish a MacBook's battery.

One of the best aspects of this model is that the 12,000mAh capacity is well below the threshold for carrying on to an aircraft, unlike its massive Ugreen 300W 48,000mAh Power Bank. And at about the same weight as a typical phone, it's not a heavy item that will become an annoyance in a pocket or bag.

What’s bad about the Ugreen Power Bank?

Less information from the screen

Compared to other Ugreen power banks, the display on this one is monochrome, not color, and a coating on the screen blurs the screen somewhat. Since it's lower definition, the display doesn’t provide the level of information that larger units offer, often indicating how much power each device connected is pulling. Those who have never seen the other models might not miss that extra detail, but it's a useful feature.

The power bank includes a high-quality USB-C charging cable, but to achieve the 90-minute charge time, a better charger than is provided with the majority of phones is needed. Conveniently, Ugreen makes these, but it's an extra expense to budget for if you don’t already own a decent one.

Should you buy it?

Ticks many of the right boxes

Looking through our collection of the best power banks, it is challenging to find an alternative with the same credentials as this one. Most cheaper options are capped at 10,000mAh, have limited wattage output, or have fewer safeguards. This solution offers a good balance between weight, convenience, capacity, and price, although 20,000mAh batteries are available for this asking price.

As with many of the Ugreen products we’ve seen here, it might seem a little expensive, but given how well it's made, it's difficult to argue that it’s not great value for money.

