UItimate Ears Wonderboom 4 $60 $100 Save $40

If you are looking for a sub-$100 holiday gift or stocking-stuffer that is sure to delight, allow me to recommend the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4. This impressive little portable Bluetooth speaker is ultra-compact, sounds great, and is rugged enough to handle outdoor adventures. We rated it an 8.5 in our review, highlighting its no-nonsense controls and ability to withstand drops and water submersion. It was easy for us to recommend at its retail price of $100, so, as you can imagine, we like it even more at a $40 discount.

Why you should buy the UE Wonderboom 4 portable Bluetooth speaker

The most important aspect of a Bluetooth speaker, or any speaker for that matter, is the sound quality, and the Wonderboom 4 has zero issues here. If you've never heard an Ultimate Ears speaker, it has a signature warm tone that you notice from the moment you turn it on. UE calls it 360-degree sound, and that’s probably a good way to describe it. The sound is broad, full, and remarkably rich for such a small device. It's obviously not going to replace larger speakers and systems, but you'd be hard-pressed to find better audio from something this size.

The Wonderboom 4 also stands out for its ruggedness and durability. With a robust IP67 rating, it is protected from dust and can be submerged in up to 3 feet of water for thirty minutes. It can also float and withstand drops and it's equipped with a carabiner loop, meaning it’s ready to travel with you almost anywhere. Other notable features include a range of 131 feet, an Outdoor Boost button for enhanced sound in outdoor environments, Google Fast Pair support for instant pairing, and up to 14 hours of playback time per charge via USB-C.

Put everything together—the great sound, the small, almost baseball size for portability, the rugged, waterproof exterior, and the fun colors—and it's easy to see why this would make a great gift. Heck, get one for yourself and one for a close friend or family member, and you can actually pair them together for stereo sound the next time you float the river or hang out by the pool. Whatever you decide, just be sure you decide it quickly. The Wonderboom 4 will only be $60 for a limited time.