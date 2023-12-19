Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Prime members save an extra $10 $60 $100 Save $40 For an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker that can withstand any adventure, you want the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3. It's waterproof, it fits in the palm of your hand, and right now you can get one (or several) for just $50. $60 at Amazon

Out of all the deals we have seen during the holiday mayhem, this one might just be my favorite. Amazon right now has the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 speaker discounted down to $60, and is offering Prime members an additional $10 off via an on-page coupon. This means you can get one of the most popular and iconic portable Bluetooth speakers, which both sounds great and is dust and waterproof, for as little as $50—a 50% discount off its normal retail price.

Why you should buy the UE Wonderboom 3 speaker

If I purchased every deal I covered for AP, I'd obviously be flat broke, but as a long-time UE fan, this one is very hard to resist. I've owned a few Boom Bluetooth speakers over the years, and every one of them has been fantastic. They have this warm, full sound that you almost can't believe is coming out of this small, ~$100 speaker, they are super easy to pair and use, and they are rugged enough that you don't think twice about tossing them around. Heck, I take mine disc golfing.

The Wonderboom 3 is completely protected against dust and dirt, it's waterproof up to 3 feet, and it even floats, if you can believe it. It also has a specialized Outdoor Boost button to get great sound that's specially tuned for the outdoors, it has a built-in carabiner hook so you can attach it to yourself or a bag, and the battery can last for up to 14 hours. Translation: this speaker can go from a chill, work or study session at home, to floating on the river, to a roaring campfire, without issue.

You'll notice we aren't pitching this as a last-minute holiday gift, and that's because in some areas, Amazon is showing that the Wonderboom won't arrive until after Christmas. This is totally dependent on your location, so it's possible it can still arrive by December 25th, but it's worth mentioning. Also the aforementioned $10 off coupon, for Prime members, is not available on the Performance Blue colorway, Honestly, though, this is still a fantastic deal at $60, so don't let that dissuade you at all. Grab the UE Wonderboom 3 while you can, at this price.