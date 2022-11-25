Black Friday can be a great time to save on big-ticket items like smartphones and robot vacuums, but it's also a great opportunity to shave a few bucks off smaller purchases. Case in point: the compact Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker is down to $80 right now, $20 off its MSRP.

UE Wonderboom 3

The Wonderboom 3 is a fantastic little speaker. It sounds great for its size, and it's IP67 rated. It even floats in water, so you can use it poolside without having to worry about dunking it. It can play music for up to 14 hours on a single charge, and it's got additional handy features like Fast Pair that make it all the more pleasant to use. The Wonderboom 3 would be the perfect portable speaker if it weren't for one glaring flaw: the thing charges over MicroUSB, which is all but unforgivable for a speaker released at the tail end of 2021. Still, we think the little guy's a great pick, even with an outdated charging port.

Source: Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $80 $100 Save $20 One of the most iconic Bluetooth speakers on market, the UE Wonderboom 3 is practically perfect in every way — except for it charging using Micro-USB. But with a range of fun color options, excellent audio quality for its size, and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge, it's not hard to overlook that irritating flaw. Normally $100, it's down to $80 for Black Friday. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

Sony SRS-XB13

If the Wonderboom is too pricey but you still want a small, colorful Bluetooth speaker, consider this Sony model. Audio out of the SRS-XB13 isn't as strong as what you'll get out of UE's speaker, but both are IP67 rated, and the Sony speaker has even better battery life of up to 16 hours per charge. It also has USB-C, so if you're all about the single-charger lifestyle, you may actually prefer it over the more expensive UE Wonderboom 3.