Key Takeaways Google's Manifest V3 is phasing out uBlock Origin due to limitations on content blocking.

uBlock Origin Lite is not a sufficient replacement and lacks granular controls, and doesn't work against anti-ad-blocking measures.

The Manifest V2 flag was removed from Chrome Canary earlier in October.

It seems we need to pour yet another one out for ad-free browsing. The popular free open-source ad-blocker, uBlock Origin, is being 'deprecated' on the Chrome Web Store. This means it is being phased out, and its replacement is not even half the ad-blocker uBlock Origin is.

This is thanks to Google's implementation of Manifest V3, a new extension specification that limits what ad blockers can block (via The Verge). uBlock Origin can be replaced with uBlock Origin 'Lite,' but it has several limited filtering capabilities. You can't use website-specific rules with uBOL, and it doesn't work for websites that have deployed anti-ad-blocking measures. Plus, you'll need to manually install it.

What is happening to uBlock Origin?

Google is changing how Chrome handles web extensions. Manifest V3 limits the webrequest API that uBlock Origin relies on for advanced content blocking. Instead, it introduces a new API that is not compatible with uBlock Origin. Google says these changes are needed to keep the internet safe and Chrome's performance up to date. Major commercial ad blockers, such as Adblock Plus and AdGuard, have released Manifest V3 versions.

However, some critics believe the changes are designed to benefit Google's ad business at the expense of ad blockers. uBO's developer, Raymond Hill, posted an FAQ on GitHub where he says uBlock Origin Lite is no replacement. It is unable to filter as much as its predecessor, and is limited in the kinds of granular controls it can use.

We saw this coming. Chrome Canary removed a flag that allowed users to continue using Manifest V2 back in October. We wrote then about how this effectively disabled uBO and other popular ad blockers from that version of the browser. We didn't think the beginning of the end would come so quickly.

The move to Manifest V3 has begun the deprecation of uBlock Origin. uBlock Origin Lite offers some ad-blocking functionality, but not nearly enough. If you rely on uBlock Origin for a clean ad-free browsing experience, you may need to consider using another browser. There are plenty out there, including some of our favorites .