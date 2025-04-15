Summary Uber partnered with Waymo to offer autonomous taxi rides via app in Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta.

Riders in Atlanta can now register their interest in trying out Waymo via the Uber app.

Waymo will be widely available in Atlanta starting Summer, with pricing on par with Uber.

Uber has been working hard to become a relevant player in the autonomous taxi service sector through numerous partnerships. The most notable one is Waymo — Google’s self-driving car project. As the service becomes more mature, it is now expanding to one more American city.

Self-driving vehicles are often regarded as the next big thing in mobility, and taxi services are likely to be the biggest beneficiary of the technology: skipping a human driver would make them significantly more profitable. Waymo and Tesla are at the forefront of mass autonomy, but both have very different approaches. While Tesla’s Robotaxi service is expected to start in June in Austin, Waymo has been offering public rides for a few years now.