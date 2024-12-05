Key Takeaways Uber is renaming its local delivery service, Uber Connect, to Uber Courier.

Uber Eats is expanding its Christmas tree delivery service nationwide, offering fresh-cut trees to customers.

The company is also introducing on-demand carolers in select cities, complete with a boozy treat from Diageo.

When a service’s name does not explain what it does, companies usually rebrand to make things clearer for customers. Take Google Workspace for example. It used to be called G Suite, but the new name does a better job of showing it is a collaborative workspace. Uber launched its local delivery service Uber Connect in 2020, but the name does not exactly scream courier service. It looks like Uber has realized that and is now renaming it to something that makes more sense. Plus, the company is adding a couple of new features to improve its other services.

Uber announced in a blog post it’s renaming Uber Connect to Uber Courier, a name it probably should have gone with from the start (via Engadget). For those who don’t know, Uber Connect is a same-day package delivery service that can be used for a range of things, like sending gifts to friends or family, delivering items you’re selling, or even acting as a courier service for important legal documents.

On top of the rebrand, Uber is rolling out on-demand Christmas tree deliveries through Uber Eats. It has offered limited Christmas tree delivery here and there since 2015, usually teaming up with local vendors. But this year, the company is going big and expanding the service nationwide, offering fresh-cut Christmas trees to customers.

Source: Uber

Uber is also offering on-demand carolers

Uber is giving you the option to order a group of singers to your home to serenade you with Christmas carols. This feature is only available in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, and Washington, DC, starting December 7th. And the carolers won’t just sing, they’ll bring a boozy treat too, thanks to a partnership with Diageo.