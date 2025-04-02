Summary Domino's Pizza will soon accept orders through DoorDash, ending Uber Eats' exclusive delivery partnership.

DoorDash will utilize Domino's Pizza drivers for deliveries, strengthening both brands.

The new deal with DoorDash will make ordering Domino's Pizza easier, expanding the food delivery giant's reach.

If you love to order takeout from services like Uber Eats and DoorDash, then you may have noticed that Domino's Pizza had an exclusive arrangement with Uber. Had, as in this exclusivity is finally over. Thanks to a report by Bloomberg, we know Domino's Pizza will soon begin accepting orders through DoorDash, ending Uber Eats' reign as the sole delivery partner for Domino's Pizza.

This partnership also means DoorDash’s Marketplace orders will be delivered by uniformed Domino's Pizza's drivers, which DoorDash has confirmed in its own blog post, outlining the partnership of the brands that strengthen them into one pizza-flavored delivery behemoth that will leverage the the Domino's-brand delivery workforce with DoorDash's wide selection of supported stores.

Pizza need not be exclusive

This May Domino's customers will be able to order their pizza from DoorDash, at least in the US. Canadian customers will have to wait longer, with availability expected sometime later in the year. Currently, a pilot program is running in select locations, which sounds like there is still some more testing to do before the official rollout in the US this May.

Uniformed Domino's Pizza drivers may soon deliver your DoorDash orders

The more interesting bit about today's announcement has to do with DoorDash utilizing uniformed Domino's Pizza drivers to deliver DoorDash orders. While it may feel a little strange to get your favorite Thai takeout delivered by a Domino's Pizza driver, in the end, the partnership makes a lot of sense, where DoorDash will be able to take advantage of Domino's Pizza's many seasoned drivers.

The Domino's must flow

Uber Eats' deal to exclusively deliver Domino's Pizza is over on May 1st this year, extended in 2023 to this year. Now that this deal is soon over, DoorDash has swooped in with a major deal where Domino's Pizza's drivers will work with the company, delivering the goods of its many partners. Assuredly, this deal will make it all that much easier for the couch-bound to get their Domino's Pizza fix, and there is no doubt DoorDash expanding its driver pool will help the company ensure it remains the largest food delivery service in the US.