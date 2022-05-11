Android modding has definitely seen better days, but that doesn't mean it's dead. Not by a long shot — developer communities are alive and well, making sure devices live way past their intended lifespan. And TWRP is an essential tool for every modder. Now, even more devices are getting an official version of TWRP, including some former Samsung flagships — the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note20 series.

Official builds of the TWRP custom recovery are now available (via XDA) for the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, as well as for the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra — more specifically, for their Exynos variants. In addition, other devices joining the list are the Galaxy A12, the Galaxy J1 Ace Duos, and the Galaxy Tab E 9.6 3G, as well as the Realme 8i/Narzo 50 and the Realme X7 Max 5G/GT Neo. These versions come after we've had unofficial builds for a while, and in the case of the S20/Note20, images are compiled against the latest One UI 4.1 kernel sources.

TWRP helps open the floodgates of modding Android phones, letting the user take full device backups, root, or even install custom ROMs. Custom recoveries in general have been kind of a must-have for modded Android phones for many years, and TWRP specifically has become a massively successful option.

If you feel like your 2020 Samsung flagship phone is getting boring, and you want to jazz it up a little, be sure to head over to the TWRP website to download one of these new, all-official builds for your phone. It can’t go unmentioned that Android modding often breaks things, so be sure to tread carefully and always have a backup handy, especially if you’re a beginner.

