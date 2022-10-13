Before you can flash a custom ROM or make any modifications to the system partition, you first need to root and install a custom recovery on your Android phone. And while the process to root your Android phone may vary, when it comes to installing a custom recovery, there's only one dominant option in the modding community: TeamWin Recovery Project or TWRP. In November last year, the TWRP team released v3.6 of their recovery with Android 11 support and a faster install process. Almost a year later, the team has released TWRP 3.7 with Android 12 compatibility and several other major changes.

For compatibility reasons, TWRP 3.7 has a new branch for devices running Android 12 and Android 12L. This ensures you can still enjoy data encryption on newer devices (via XDA). There are separate Android 11 and Android 9 branches for older legacy devices that have received their own set of improvements. While there were already unofficial TWRP builds for Android 12, an official release is always welcome as it means better stability and fewer bugs.

What's new in 3.7.0: Android 12.1 and Android 11 Branches MTP error handling for FFS devices - nijel8

module loading opt-in - CaptainThrowback

SELINUX missing contexts - CaptainThrowback

Remove more deprecated code with encrypted backups - CaptainThrowback

Theme versioning ported to golang - AndroiableDroid

Python support in TWRP - CaptainThrowback

Chinese Language updates - bluehomewu

Exclude /data/extm - sekaicg

MTP fixes for copying files > 4G - sekaicg

Configure HW binaries in vendor - bigbiff

Do not force super volumes RO - me-cafebabe

Unlock all block partitions in setup - me-cafebabe

RapidXML bail on binary xml - me-cafebabe

symlink for logical partition created only when it exists - me-cafebabe

Theme variables for status bar icons - Yilliee

Board defined exclusions for backup directories - DarthJabba9

Polish language updates - kacskrz

include fastbootd with board variable - me-cafebae

unlock block devices during zip install - bigbiff

Mount partitions as RO when updating size - me-cafebabe

Allow unmap super devices on A only devices - me-cafebabe

Unlock block partitions before reflashing TWRP Android 12.1 Branch BASH and nano fixes during build - CaptainThrowback

zip install enhancements - DarthJabba9

Android 12 Encryption Support - bigbiff

Dependency fixes for A12 - me-cafebabe

cryptfs-hw fixes - me-cafebabe

FDE compatibility - me-cafebabe

boot-hal 1.2 support - tnakamur

boot-hal library fixes - CaptainThrowback

Do not include fastbootd for all devices - me-cafebabe

kernel module loading - wait for battery sysfs to initialize - sekaicg

Fix installing a custom theme - sekaicg

Update handling of XML binary files in android 12 - me-cafebabe

Skip decryption fix - sekaicg

Integrated code for ABX xml files - _that and DarthJabba9

You can find the detailed changelog of the Android 9 and Android 11 branches over at TWRP's official announcement post.

Besides Android 12 support, the list of devices officially compatible with TWRP has expanded to include several Redmi phones from Xiaomi, the Mi 10/Lite, and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. You can use the TWRP app to download the latest release of the custom recovery on your phone.

The team has also started work on Android 13 support, though given the relatively slow pace of development, don't expect the official release arrive anytime soon.