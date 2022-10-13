Before you can flash a custom ROM or make any modifications to the system partition, you first need to root and install a custom recovery on your Android phone. And while the process to root your Android phone may vary, when it comes to installing a custom recovery, there's only one dominant option in the modding community: TeamWin Recovery Project or TWRP. In November last year, the TWRP team released v3.6 of their recovery with Android 11 support and a faster install process. Almost a year later, the team has released TWRP 3.7 with Android 12 compatibility and several other major changes.
For compatibility reasons, TWRP 3.7 has a new branch for devices running Android 12 and Android 12L. This ensures you can still enjoy data encryption on newer devices (via XDA). There are separate Android 11 and Android 9 branches for older legacy devices that have received their own set of improvements. While there were already unofficial TWRP builds for Android 12, an official release is always welcome as it means better stability and fewer bugs.
What's new in 3.7.0:
Android 12.1 and Android 11 Branches
- MTP error handling for FFS devices - nijel8
- module loading opt-in - CaptainThrowback
- SELINUX missing contexts - CaptainThrowback
- Remove more deprecated code with encrypted backups - CaptainThrowback
- Theme versioning ported to golang - AndroiableDroid
- Python support in TWRP - CaptainThrowback
- Chinese Language updates - bluehomewu
- Exclude /data/extm - sekaicg
- MTP fixes for copying files > 4G - sekaicg
- Configure HW binaries in vendor - bigbiff
- Do not force super volumes RO - me-cafebabe
- Unlock all block partitions in setup - me-cafebabe
- RapidXML bail on binary xml - me-cafebabe
- symlink for logical partition created only when it exists - me-cafebabe
- Theme variables for status bar icons - Yilliee
- Board defined exclusions for backup directories - DarthJabba9
- Polish language updates - kacskrz
- include fastbootd with board variable - me-cafebae
- unlock block devices during zip install - bigbiff
- Mount partitions as RO when updating size - me-cafebabe
- Allow unmap super devices on A only devices - me-cafebabe
- Unlock block partitions before reflashing TWRP
Android 12.1 Branch
- BASH and nano fixes during build - CaptainThrowback
- zip install enhancements - DarthJabba9
- Android 12 Encryption Support - bigbiff
- Dependency fixes for A12 - me-cafebabe
- cryptfs-hw fixes - me-cafebabe
- FDE compatibility - me-cafebabe
- boot-hal 1.2 support - tnakamur
- boot-hal library fixes - CaptainThrowback
- Do not include fastbootd for all devices - me-cafebabe
- kernel module loading - wait for battery sysfs to initialize - sekaicg
- Fix installing a custom theme - sekaicg
- Update handling of XML binary files in android 12 - me-cafebabe
- Skip decryption fix - sekaicg
- Integrated code for ABX xml files - _that and DarthJabba9
You can find the detailed changelog of the Android 9 and Android 11 branches over at TWRP's official announcement post.
Besides Android 12 support, the list of devices officially compatible with TWRP has expanded to include several Redmi phones from Xiaomi, the Mi 10/Lite, and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. You can use the TWRP app to download the latest release of the custom recovery on your phone.
The team has also started work on Android 13 support, though given the relatively slow pace of development, don't expect the official release arrive anytime soon.