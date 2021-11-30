TWRP, a.k.a TeamWin Recovery Project, is the custom recovery to use when you want to mod your Android phone by installing a custom ROM or kernel. It has been around for years now and supports a wide variety of devices. The last major TWRP release was announced at the very beginning of this year. Nearly a year later, TeamWin is back with another major update: TWRP 3.6. Apart from new feature additions, this release adds full support for devices running Android 11 out of the box.
Up to now, using TWRP for flashing purposes on devices with A/B partitions was a convoluted process requiring users to first temporarily boot into the recovery using a fastboot command before flashing via another command. TWRP 3.6 streamlines this process with a new option that lets you install the currently booted recovery. It now also handles dynamic partitions better, which should protect against bricking and decryption issues with certain devices. There's an option to disable and unmount all dynamic partitions for troubleshooting purposes as well.
The latest TWRP release adds support for plenty of new devices, including the Redmi Note 10/Pro, Google Pixel 5, OnePlus 8T/9/9 Pro, and ASUS ROG Phone 5/5s. TeamWin took over a year to support Android 11, but with the underlying changes to the codebase, it is confident that Android 12 support can be added relatively quickly.
TWRP 3.6.0 changes
Android 9 Branch:
-
Fixes
- SAR Update script name for clarity - CaptainThrowback
- Fix building toolbox in android-7.1 - CaptainThrowback
- Fix bash - Jarl-Penguin
Android 11 Branch:
- Add support for installation realme/OPPO OTA - Ctapchuk
- update custom makefiles to golang modules - bigbiff
- sepolicy updates - nebrassy, bigbiff, CaptainThrowback
- encryption updates for a11 - bigbiff, micky387, CaptainThrowback
- vendor kernel module loader - bigbiff
- virtual A/B updates - bigbiff
- snapshot merges - bigbiff
- repacker warnings - CaptainThrowback
- f2fs formatting fixes - systemad
- symlink dynamic partitions in bootdevice - Mohd Faraz
-
Fixes
- Fix parsing get_args for wiping cache
- vendor hal fixes - Mohd Faraz
- fix samsung haptics - soulr344
- digest check fixes - epicX
- ozip decrypt fixes - Ctapchuk
- Change how blank screen works - Sean hoyt
Android 9 and Android 11 Branches:
- add num template for PIN input - CaptainThrowback
- Ignore A12 XML files binary format - zhenyolka
- Add support of A12 keymasterkeyblob files structure - zhenyolka
- keymaster restore: warn when pin, password or pattern is enabled - bigbiff
- New flashing method for recovery as boot devices: Advanced > flash current twrp - nebrassy
- factory wipe and mtp fixes - CaptainThrowback
- add indonesian language - Xdisk
- update Russian language - Ctapchuk
- add canceldecrypt page - CaptainThrowback
- copy logcat when copying logs in TWRP - CaptainThrowback
-
Fixes
- FBE Encryption fixes - CaptainThrowback
- repacker fixes for compression - nebrassy
- exclusion criteria for Fix Recovery Bootloop - CaptainThrowback
- unmount vendor if not available - LinkBoi00
- theme updates - LinkBoi00
You can use the TWRP app to be notified when a new recovery version is released and to update it.
